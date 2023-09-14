The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a quick turnaround on Thursday Night Football in Week 2, as they are set to face off against the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles are pretty beat up heading into this game, and with their starting running back Kenneth Gainwell set to miss the game, it sounds like Rashaad Penny will be getting called on for this one.

Philly's crowded backfield was sorted out in Week 1, with Gainwell seemingly being the guy leading the pack, and Penny surprisingly being a healthy scratch. That's not the way many fans expected things to shake out, but it's clear the pecking order will be different in Week 2 with Gainwell out, and it looks like Penny is expected to be active for this game after sitting out Week 1.

Josh Jobe the likely starter for James Bradberry at CB. Justin Evans, Terrell Edmunds and Sydney Brown are currently the available safeties. Rashaad Penny should be active at RB after not dressing Week 1. LB Nakobe Dean already out and on IR. https://t.co/F6CwQB2CC8 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 13, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Gainwell paced the Eagles backfield with 15 carries in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, while D'Andre Swift and Boston Scott each logged one apiece. It seems like Swift is set to take over the lead duties with Gainwell out, but chances are both Scott and Penny will be receiving some carries as well if they do end up being active for this one.

Philadelphia truly employs a running back by committee group, meaning it's tough to know how the carries will get split up in Week 2 now that Gainwell is out. But after his surprising absence in Week 1, it looks like Rashaad Penny should be on the field for this one, although how much he actually ends up playing is as good as anyone's guess.