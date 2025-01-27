Nobody in the City of Brotherly Love is happier than Saquon Barkley right now. The seventh-year veteran advanced to the Super Bowl for the first time after the Philadelphia Eagles' 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Barkley posted a message about it on Monday morning, via social media.

“God is great ‼️‼️ 1 more to go… See ya in New Orleans 🤞🏾” Barkley said.

The 2024 NFL rushing leader looked the part against Washington, rumbling for 118 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries, good for 7.9 yards per tote. He also added one catch for four yards.

This moment has been a long time coming for Barkley, as he never reached the NFC Championship game in six years with the New York Giants. In fact, the Giants only made the playoffs in 2022 during the three-time Pro Bowler's tenure with them.

Luckily, Barkley was able to escape New York after getting franchise tagged in 2023. The superstar signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles this past offseason, going from a circus to an elite organization.

Can Barkley and Philadelphia stop the Kansas City Chiefs from three-peating?

Saquon Barkley, Eagles must dominate time of possession

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will most likely win the MVP award, Barkley has an argument. The dynamic runner is a finalist for the award after amassing 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 345 carries (5.8-yard average) with 278 receiving yards and two scores on 43 catches.

That's why the Chiefs will key in on Barkley defensively, which won't be easy for him to overcome. Kansas City ranked eighth in regular-season rush defense. However, Philadelphia must feed the Penn State alum as much as possible to chew clock. Keeping Patrick Mahomes and company off the field is optimal.

Regardless, the Eagles are in a good position considering that they only lost 38-35 to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 without Barkley. Their team now isn't exactly the same, but they still added a generational talent to a similar squad that almost took down the NFL's top dogs a couple of years ago.