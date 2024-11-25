A 9-2 for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Saquon Barkley is impressive, to say the least. After starting the season 2-2, they've won their last seven games and won 37-20 against the Los Angeles Rams in convincing fashion on Sunday Night Football. In the dominant win, Barkley set a new Eagles record with 255 rushing yards, as well as two touchdowns on the night. He gashed the Rams run defense with two 70-yard touchdowns.



Following Sunday's win, Barkley leads the NFL in rushing attempts, yards, yards per attempt, and yards per game. The standout metrics have the Eagles running back in the driver's seat of MVP and Offensive Player of the Year discussions. Despite the eye-popping statistics, he's not concerned about any regular season award.



“I love being in that conversation,” Barkley said via Keivn Patara of NFL.com. “It's cool and all. But it's a team sport. And if you told me I can have the year I'm having and win MVP but not win the Super Bowl, or I can have the year I'm having and not win MVP or Offensive Player of the Year and win the Super Bowl, I'm going to take the [second] one.”



The Eagles have the second-best record in the NFL, only behind the Detroit Lions (10-1). Since Week 6, Philadelphia has posted 20 or more points in every game. Not to mention, Barkley has had over 100 rushing yards in five of the previous six weeks. A dynamic playmaker in Barkley has unlocked another dimension of the Eagles' offense.

Saquon Barkley isn't worried about winning an MVP with the Eagles

They have the seventh-most points per game (26.9). Although the offense took a little bit to heat up, they might've peaked at the right time. Not to mention, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has used Barkley in a variety of ways. From a slot receiver, in the pistol formation to bubble screens, there's not a thing that Barkley can't run. His versatility as a receiver and power back allows the offense to flow so smoothly.



While the MVP race is being run by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Eagles star could make a serious case. He's been the de facto option for Philadelphia on the ground and even in the passing game. Again, that versatility does wonders for the Eagles who have a check-down option that can make a big play.



However, an MVP or Offensive Player of the Year isn't enough for the seventh-year back. After all, Barkley pulled a classy move against the New York Giants, letting the backups play in a blowout win when he could've reached his career high in rushing yards. Ultimately winning his first Super Bowl would carry much more weight than any regular season trophy or accomplishment.