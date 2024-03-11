New York Giants legend Tiki Barber caught some flack when he declared Saquon Barkley ‘dead to him‘ after he agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on his radio show on WFAN. After the quote circulated, Saquon Barkley fired off a couple of posts on X in response to Tiki Barber.
“@TikiBarber lol yup you're the prime example of loyalty to a team…” Saquon Barkley said. “I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm (guaranteed money) which wasn't given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs.”
Saquon Barkley is obviously referencing Barber's controversial end to his Giants career. Barber had a messy ending to his tenure with the Giants in 2006, as there was much buzz surrounding his impending retirement after that season, and he made many disparaging comments about the team, specifically quarterback Eli Manning, after securing a job in the media the following offseason.
Barkley secured a deal that is higher than the rumored offers the Giants made him during negotiations. He also joins an Eagles team that is more equipped to win, as opposed to the current Giants, which seem to be in a bit of a rebuilding phase.
After his first post, Barkley fired off another on X towards Barber.
“@TikiBarber you been a hater since I got to New York… and all the ‘Dead to me' talk don't smile in my face when you see me,” Barkley said.
There will certainly be some extra juice to the Giants vs Eagles games next season, and this will only add to them.