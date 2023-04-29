Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Philadelphia Eagles have taken their Super Bowl loss personally, with GM Howie Roseman proceeding to have one of the most historic offseasons ever. Aside from locking down Jalen Hurts for the long-term and bringing in another backfield weapon in Rashaad Penny, among other moves, the Eagles also pulled off a draft day trade for Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift.

And guess what? Swift just so happens to be another Georgia alumni, with Twitter coming out with the Philadelphia Bulldogs jokes as he joins the likes of Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Kelee Ringo, all players who once starred for the national champions.

After the Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs Thursday plus David Montgomery also coming to Detroit this offseason, it wasn’t exactly surprising to see them move Swift. As mentioned, it will be a homecoming for him with the Eagles, having grown up in the Philly area.

Swift had a solid year in 2022, rushing for 5.5 yards per carry and five touchdowns. He’s honestly been a very productive runner through the first three seasons of his NFL career and should add an offensive punch to the Eagles running back room, joining Penny, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell. Swift is likely going to be RB1.

It’s actually crazy how Philadelphia continues to target former Georgia players. Not only did they take Carter and Ringo in this year’s draft, but Nolan Smith was also their 30th overall selection. That’s five Bulldogs picks in the last two years.

The Eagles are going to be scary in 2023.