The Philadelphia Eagles got the short end of the stick in Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs, with the final score settling in at 38-35 in favor of the Chiefs. As would be expected, many Eagles fans weren’t exactly thrilled with the controversial ending to the game, and it led to some interesting antics after the game from them.

One such Eagles fan has gone viral for destroying his flat screen TV right as Harrison Butker nailed the game-winning field goal with under ten seconds left in the game. The fan punches the screen of the TV before is eventually falls off the wall, which causes him to step on it repeatedly, ensuring that it won’t be usuable ever again after he is through with it.

It’s clear that Eagles fans were not happy with the outcome of this game, but it’s clear the guy in this video is taking his fandom of the team a little bit overboard. Not only did he witness his favorite football team lose in excruciating fashion, but he’s also going to be short a couple hundred dollars now that he has to go out and get himself a new TV.

While it’s not necessarily the worst thing Eagles fans did in the aftermath of this crushing loss, it’s pretty clear that the guy in this video likely won’t be getting invited to any Super Bowl parties in the near future. This video likely sums up how most Eagles fans are feeling after their crushing loss, and hopefully this fan will be able to find himself a new television before the 2023 season starts so he can see whether or not Philly is able to find their way back to the Super Bowl next year.