The stage is set. Super Bowl LIX is six days away, and the Philadelphia Eagles are officially in New Orleans. For the second time in three years, they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the biggest game of the season. There is an air about this Eagles team that feels different. Based on their entrance to Super Bowl Opening Night, it appears that the organization is locked in and ready to go.

Expand Tweet

“The #Eagles have taken the stage at #SuperBowlLIX Opening Night,” posted X (formerly Twitter) account Eagles Nation on Monday evening.

The NFC's number two seed, and NFC East champion, Philadelphia will once again face a familiar foe. Two years ago, both of these teams squared off in what is considered to be one of the best Super Bowls of all time. The Chiefs were victorious in that matchup, which is something that head coach Nick Sirianni and his team hope will be different this time around. Based on just how good his team has been (see last week's 50+ point outburst in the NFC Championship win), it feels like Philly has an even better chance to win their first title since 2017. Will they overcome Kansas City en route to victory? Right now, that is certainly the plan.

Eagles look to reverse result of Super Bowl LVII

Some are saying that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman might have had the best offseason in NFL history. Many of his pickups this past spring and summer have helped fuel his team's rise back to the top. Signing running back Saquon Barkley to a three-year deal while also stealing him away from the New York Giants, a division rival, was just the tip of the iceberg. Bringing in Vic Fangio to run the defense was also an excellent choice, and the signing of edge rusher Zack Baun was a coup as well.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has helped an already dangerous offense get to an even higher level. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken the next step in his development. Receivers A.J Brown and Devonta Smith have added a lot to Moore's scheme. Can all of these parts perform at the peak of their abilities? In order to beat the Chiefs, they will need to do just that. If the Eagles don't bring their best, then the results of Super Bowl LVII might happen once again.