As the Philadelphia Eagles gear up for their big Wild Card Round showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field, fan sentiment has been mixed, to say the least, as the excitement surrounding the game has been dimmed somewhat by Kellen Moore's future.

You see, just one year after landing in Philadelphia, Moore might soon be on the move, with the New Orleans Saints the first of potentially many more teams who could request an interview for their head coaching job. While the Eagles don't run Moore's offense per se, as Nick Sirianni still has a heavy say in what goes on, he has been the most effective man to call plays for the team since Shane Steichen was doing so in the Super Bowl.

Asked how he feels about Moore eventually running his own team, Sirianni noted that he believes the Boise State quarterback would do a great job, as he has the correct mindset and personality to fill the role.

“Yeah, I think Kellen Moore is very detailed in everything that he does. Very smart. Played at a very high level and done this at a very high level, so can relate to the players in that aspect. Puts the guys in good positions to succeed. Can lead men. Is a good leader of men. You know, as I get to sit here and watch him install the offense, you know, just you can see that and you can say, ‘Man, he’d be great in front of the team.’ He’s in front of the offense right now but man, he’d be great in front of the entire team, inspiring the team, getting his message across to the team, coaching football to the team. You know, coaching the ins and outs of football,” Sirianni told reporters.

“You know, just can’t say enough good things about what he’s done here as our coordinator, how much I think of him as a play-caller and offensive coordinator. I think of him very highly as a person. A great man of character and everything he stands for. I think he would be — yeah, I should temper — a great head coach. I have no doubt in my mind. He will be a great head coach.”

Now, for the fans in Philadelphia, this was not what they wanted to hear, as losing Moore would be just another crushing blow for an Eagles offense desperate for continuity after losing coordinators year after year. Then again, because this has happened so many times, the Eagles are likely ready for it, with potential options waiting in the wings both internally and externally, depending on how things shake out. But for now, Philadelphia needs to focus on the task at hand, which is beating the Packers, winning two more games, and then representing the City of Brotherly Love at the Super Bowl for the third time in the last decade.