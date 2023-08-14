Last season provided fans with all the evidence they needed to know that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is an NFL star. And his new partnership with Nike's Jordan Brand is driving that fact home.

The 25-year-old's move to the iconic sports apparel behemoth has been made official, per Nice Kicks. He sported Jordan cleats for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign, including in the Super Bowl, so this was an unsurprising and savvy business decision for both parties.

Hurts continues to reap the rewards of a remarkable year that saw him throw and rush for a combined 35 touchdowns while also leading the Eagles to a near-Super bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He already cashed in with the massive $255 million contract extension he signed in April and now continues his rise into sports and global superstardom with this latest deal.

The All-Pro Second-Teamer had previously represented Under Armour (unpaid) and was the inaugural face of the ill-fated Eastbay a couple years ago. Hurts' professional affiliation with Air Jordan signifies that he has truly arrived. The respect and attention he carries off the field translates onto it as well, with the 2020 second-rounder being voted No. 3 by his fellow players for this year's NFL Top 100 list

Though, there are still skeptics out there who want to see him sustain an elite level of play for multiple years. The run-heavy style Jalen Hurts executes has not historically been conducive to a long and durable career for QBs. But everyone who has doubted him thus far is currently eating their words, while he continues to run straight to the bank and the top of the league.