Jalen Hurts has become one of the best players in the NFL. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl this past season, and although the Eagles fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts' future remains bright with the team. Hurts' success drew a recent eye-opening take from former head coach Doug Pederson, per the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, via Myles Simmons of NBC Sports.

“It’s really no surprise to me the success that Jalen’s having right now and just wish him the best moving forward,” Pederson said. “But the things that impressed me the most are probably the things you see off the football field. The leadership ability, his work ethic, the way he approaches the game, the way he studies the game, the way he wants to be coached — he wants to be coached hard. The things that sometimes the fans don’t see. They obviously see the end product on the football field.”

Jalen Hurts is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL heading into 2023. He's a versatile player who's continuing to develop every element of his game. In 2022, which was just his third season in the NFL, Hurts garnered MVP consideration after throwing for over 3,700 yards and recording 22 touchdowns through the air. He also ran for 760 yards and found the end zone 13 times on the ground.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“And he’s a tremendous kid and tremendous talent,” Pederson continued. “He’s the right guy for that job and just wish him nothing but great success moving forward.”

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look for more success in 2023 and try to win the Super Bowl this season.