Top-to-bottom, the Philadelphia Eagles boast arguably the most talented roster in the NFL. The 2022 Eagles had six All-Pro players and eight Pro Bowl selections on the roster, modest numbers for a team that ran through the NFC and won a franchise record 14 games in the regular season. Despite a ton of losses on the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles revamped and have just as much star power as they did a year ago.

There's only so much room on an NFL roster, and although most of the cuts from a full 90-man roster down to 53 will be easy for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, there are bound to be some tough decisions to make throughout training camp. Roseman is also never shy of making additions via trade during the preseason and with the championship expectations Philly carries in 2023, there could be several moves that push out players who have a good chance of making the final roster right now.

There likely won't be any out-of-this-world cuts made by the Eagles during training camp, but diehard fans could be surprised by some of the players left off Philly's final roster come September, including a starter from last season.

3. Arryn Siposs – punter

The aforementioned starter from last season that could get the boot, Arryn Siposs does not have much job security heading into training camp later this month. The Aussie joined the Eagles in 2021 and did ok as Philly's starting punter for two seasons but didn’t do enough to warrant himself as a roster lock.

Though he did not get much action due to the success of the Eagles' offense, Siposs' numbers were by no means stellar in 2022. He finished 29th among all punters in both net average (40.6 yards) and punts inside the 20-yard-line (16). Siposs launched two punts in the Super Bowl, the second of which gave Kadarious Toney plenty of space to make a 65-yard return, setting up the Kansas City Chiefs for an easy touchdown in the fourth quarter.

That may be the lasting image Eagles fans remember Siposs for. Philly signed Ty Zentner as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State this offseason and his versatility could prove too much for Siposs to overcome. Zentner was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award in 2022, given to the best punter in college football. He averaged 44.5 yards per punt and was also perfect as the Wildcats' kicker, drilling all 42 of his combined field goals and extra points. Zentner is younger, cheaper and quite honestly better than Siposs. This may not be much of a competition.

2. Ian Book – quarterback

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ian Book joined the Eagles right before the regular season last year as the team's third-string quarterback. He did not make an appearance for Philly last season but did suit up for two games while Jalen Hurts was injured. Book did however get a start as a rookie in 2021 with the New Orleans Saints, completing 12 of his 20 passes for 135 yards and two interceptions, all while being sacked eight times by the Miami Dolphins.

The Eagles drafted Tanner McKee in the sixth round of this year's draft, giving Book some competition in training camp. Book has the advantage of having a year in the system, but the Eagles will certainly give McKee the chance to earn some reps in the preseason to see if he is capable of handling an NFL offense.

There's a chance the Eagles try to get the most out of both quarterbacks to maximize their value in an attempt to trade one of them, with Book being the obvious choice given his NFL experience and the low cost that McKee carries on a sixth-round rookie deal. The two will likely get the bulk of playing time in the final two preseason games for the Eagles, giving Philly plenty of time to decide on their third QB behind Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota.

1. K'von Wallace – safety

Perhaps the most surprising name on this list, the Eagles drafted K'von Wallace in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Wallace has seen limited playing time on defense during his three seasons as a pro but Philly has seemingly held out hope that he could develop into a decent backup or perhaps a plug-in starter by now.

That doesn’t seem to be the case as his underlying numbers in coverage throughout his career are not impressive. The Eagles haven't exactly given him a chance as a safety, but he has not proven to be a must-have player long-term for Philly.

The Eagles used an early third-round draft pick on safety Sydney Brown this year and signed veteran Terrell Edmunds to be one of their starters at the position. They also bring back Reed Blankenship who impressed in four starts last season. Wallace could sneak onto the roster as a fourth safety, but the Eagles may not see that as a priority over depth at other positions. In the final year of his rookie deal, Wallace could be looking for a new NFL home.