The Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was a joy to watch with Patrick Mahomes winning another Lombardi trophy. However, the slippery field conditions were a common point of discussion after the game. Months later, they remain in headlines.

However, the league is reportedly placing the blame on the players for wearing the wrong cleats, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“The NFL has an unofficial excuse for the situation, one that has been communicated when owners ask about it. Per a league source, the league blames the players for not wearing the right shoes.”

There have been plenty of discussions about the questionable conditions ever since the game, including players throwing out their thoughts. Moreover, a former groundskeeper also gave some eye-opening comments on the field.

What's most confusing about this is the fact that some players changed their cleats and it still didn't help. Plus, former Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, who now plays for the Detroit Lions, had plenty of thoughts after these reports came out.

Man pre game I went through 3 different cleats!! Even the studs wasn’t working 😒 explain that please https://t.co/HzHLtnRyot — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) July 3, 2023

If that’s the case we should’ve played on AZ original grass! we was fine the week we traveled there and won 🙃 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) July 3, 2023

Run that bowl back on legit grass , the Dline SMASH that Oline I’m sorry 🗣️🗣️🗣️ — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) July 3, 2023

As he mentions, when the Eagles played in Arizona earlier in the season, everything was fine. He even admitted he tried out three different cleats and had the same issue, so the NFL's rumored stance is a bit confusing.

Nonetheless, the league has some questions to answer regarding the previous Super Bowl's field conditions, and for a game of that magnitude with that many eyes on it, they certainly have to find a way to fix these types of things.