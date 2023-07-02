The Philadelphia Eagles will attempt to replicate their success from last season as they run it back for the 2023 season. We are here to share our NFL odds series, make an Eagles over-under win total prediction and pick for the 2023 season.

The Eagles went 14-3 and claimed the number-one seed in the NFL in 2022. Sadly, they lost a heartbreaker against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII to end the season on a sour note.

The Eagles stormed out of the gate, going 8-0 to start the season. But a shocking loss to the Washington Commanders at home on Monday Night Football potentially saved their season as it forced them to adjust. Then, the Eagles reeled off five straight wins but lost Jalen Hurts to an injury in the final game of that stretch, putting a cloud of uncertainty on their season. The struggles started as they lost two in a row, including a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Regardless, they ended their season with a win over the New York Giants after Hurts returned before bouncing them in the divisional rounds. They routed a repleted San Francisco 49ers team before falling in the big game.

The Eagles opted to let Miles Sanders walk and added D'Andre Swift in a trade with the Detroit Lions in the offseason. Significantly, he rushed 99 times for 542 yards and five touchdowns in his final season with the Lions. He is better than Sanders and can catch passes out of the backfield.

The Eagles also added safeties Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans, as well as running back Rashaad Penny. Likewise, they welcomed defensive tackle Kentavious Street and cornerback Greedy Williams to the team.

They lost right guard Isaac Seumalo, who was a good plug between center Jason Kelce and All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson. Yes, they still have good depth, but they still will miss his contributions.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 11.5 wins: +108

Under 11.5 wins: -134

Why Philadelphia Can Win 11.5 Games

The Eagles are probably the most loaded team in the NFC other than the 49ers. Now, they aim to go out and run it back and do what many Super Bowl losers have failed to do in the recent era.

Jalen Hurts was exceptional in 2022, passing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions while rushing 165 times for 760 yards and 13 scores. Ultimately, he has a big body that can move well. But Hurts did suffer a minor injury, and the Eagles must be careful with him.

AJ Brown had an amazing season, catching 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith had 95 catches for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. Both pass catchers are back and ready to rumble.

Kelce and Johnson back one of the best offensive lines in football. Now, expect them to continue opening holes for Hurts and the running backs while also protecting the quarterback from certain doom.

The defense generated 70 sacks in 2022, and 62.5 came from the defensive line. Yes, they lost Javon Hargrave to the 49ers, but they still have so many other options. Haason Reddick had 16 sacks, while Josh Sweat had 11. Meanwhile, Brandon Graham had 11.

The secondary posed the third-best opponent passer rating in the NFL and also ranked fourth in the league in interceptions. Therefore, it is tough to pass on them in any given situation because their cornerbacks and safeties are ballhawks.

The Eagles will win 12 games if the team stays relatively healthy and can continue to dominate on both sides of the ball. Likewise, they must continue to execute as they did in 2022.

Why Philadelphia Can Not Win 11.5 Games

The only real weakness on this team is the linebackers. However, it is not a significant one. But teams can run the ball on the Eagles, and that makes it something they must adjust to.

The schedule is a bigger weakness for the Eagles as it got tougher. First, they have a date with the New York Jets on October 15. They have never lost to the Jets but this year will have to overcome Aaron Rodgers. Next, they play the Miami Dolphins in the following week. November 5 will produce their first battle with the Dallas Cowboys. Then, they will take a week off before enduring a Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. They will host the 49ers on December 3 for an NFC Championship game rematch. Likewise, they play the Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, and the Giants in subsequent order following this.

The Eagles will not win 12 games because their linebackers are still a concern. Additionally, the schedule gets brutal over the final two months.

Final Philadelphia Eagles Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Eagles are still a great team. However, the competition is significantly more difficult in 2023. Expect a slight regression.

Final Philadelphia Eagles Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 11.5 wins: -134