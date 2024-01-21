Who are our free agent targets, Brownies?

The Cleveland Browns' 2023 NFL season ended in disappointment. Even if they finished with a winning record, they lost in the Wild Card Round to the Houston Texans. The team faced numerous injuries and obstacles throughout the season, but they made it to the playoffs. Now, the Browns are looking to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season. This article will discuss some potential free agent targets for the Cleveland Browns.

2023 Season Summary

The Browns navigated a tumultuous 2023 season, contending with injuries that sidelined key players such as Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson, Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills, and Dawand Jones. Despite these setbacks, the Browns clinched a playoff spot with their 11-6 record. However, their postseason aspirations were dashed in a lopsided 45-14 loss to the Texans. As the team approaches a pivotal offseason, the focus shifts to addressing the roster and preparing for the challenges of the 2024 season.

The Browns' ability to secure a playoff berth amid the absence of key starters reflects the strength of the roster crafted by General Manager Andrew Berry. Enduring challenges such as utilizing four starting quarterbacks and losing multiple crucial players, the Browns secured the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

Looking ahead to 2024, the Browns face the task of sustaining their depth and further developing the offense around quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Free Agency Outlook

Entering the offseason with limited cap space, the Browns find themselves ranked 27th in the league. While some teams are in worse financial positions, the Browns have significant work to do to balance their books.

A major point of consideration is the contract of Deshaun Watson. Though the Browns previously restructured his contract, resulting in a $19.1 million cap hit for the season, the remaining three years come with $64 million cap hits. Potential strategies include another restructuring, albeit at the cost of increased financial obligations later in the contract. Additionally, releasing Nick Chubb could free up $11.8 million. This is especially possible given his recovery from a significant knee injury. That makes him a candidate for a potential pay cut.

Here we will look at the early Cleveland Browns free agent targets after their 2023 season ends with a miserable playoff loss to the Texans.

Marquise Brown, WR

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the Browns are eager to progress, and acquiring a player capable of making downfield plays would be a strategic move. Despite being hindered by injuries in 2023, Marquise Brown might be open to a one-year prove-it deal. He has, after all, showcased his downfield prowess. His six receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield last season amounted to 175 yards and a touchdown. Brown's track record of explosive plays could make him a valuable asset. He could provide a dynamic element to the Browns' offensive arsenal.

Mike Evans, WR

Mike Evans is a seasoned wide receiver. He stands as a promising potential addition to the Browns. Consistently ranking among the league's top receivers, Evans could significantly enhance the team's passing game. Expressing his desire to play for a contender, the Browns emerge as a fitting destination. Pairing Evans with Amari Cooper would create a formidable receiving duo. The Browns are also seeking a more reliable WR2 than Elijah Moore. They could certainly benefit from Evans' proven skills and veteran presence. Moore is currently underwhelming in his third season with 52 catches for 560 yards and one TD. This may see his role reevaluated with Evans in the mix.

Nick Chubb, RB

The Browns face a tough decision regarding Nick Chubb, the heart of their offense. Despite a major knee injury in Week 2, Chubb remains integral to the team. The uncertainty surrounding his return to Pro Bowl form, coupled with his impending contract year at 28, makes his future uncertain. Yes, releasing Chubb would be an absolutely difficult choice. However, it would yield significant cap space savings of $11.9 million. As the Browns weigh their options, the desire to see Chubb back in Cleveland reflects the deep connection between the player and the team.

Anyone who thinks Nick Chubb isn’t Nick Chubb no matter who his position coach is is delusional pic.twitter.com/AwmJ3NLZVV — Willia❌ Koehler (@LfGBrowns) January 19, 2024

Drue Tranquill, LB

In a surprising turn last offseason, Drue Tranquill found himself on a one-year, $3 million deal with the Chiefs after an underwhelming free agent market. Despite potential limitations against the run, Tranquill excels in coverage and as a free rusher. He did accumulate 33 quarterback pressures and 10 sacks since 2022. His prowess in coverage is evident with 36 stops recorded since 2022 and a top-25 yards per coverage snap allowed. Tranquill's versatility, showcased in various defensive schemes, aligns well with the Browns' needs. This makes his potential role in the defense a compelling storyline for the upcoming season.

Looking Ahead

As the Cleveland Browns reflect on their 2023 season's bitter end and prepare for the challenges of 2024, the prospect of bolstering their roster through strategic free agent acquisitions looms large. From the potential downfield prowess of Marquise Brown to the seasoned excellence of Mike Evans, each player represents a crucial piece in the puzzle of the Browns' quest for success. The uncertainties surrounding Nick Chubb's future and the unexpected asset that is Drue Tranquill further add intrigue to the team's offseason narrative. Now, the Browns must navigate the complexities of cap space and player contracts. They must now build upon the foundations laid by General Manager Andrew Berry. With that, the anticipation for the 2024 season is heightened. Fans, players, and staff alike await the team's strategic moves with optimism. They are hopeful for a rejuvenated roster that will propel the Browns to new heights in the coming year.