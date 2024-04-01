The 2024 season is not off to a great start for the New York Mets, as a season sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers puts the Mets at 0-3 so far. New York has plenty of time to turn things around in the 162-game season, but it is not too early to examine the club's shortcomings thus far.
The team is batting just .208 so far with an NL-low eight runs scored across three contests. New York also has four starting pitchers on the IL with no immediate replacements evident. With these concerns in mind, here are two early-season moves the Mets must make.
Sign free agent SP Julio Teheran
After making just one Major League appearance in the last two seasons, Julio Teheran stepped up in a big way for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023. The veteran posted a 4.40 ERA across 71.2 innings while making 11 starts. While not amazing numbers, Teheran put up the type of season that many teams covet from the back end of their starting rotation.
The Mets starting pitching corps has already been ravaged by injuries. Japanese sensation Kodai Senga is out until at least mid-May with a shoulder issue. The drop-off after Senga is noticeable. Jose Quintana is the ace while the right-hander is on the IL, backed up by the inconsistent Luis Severino, the unsure Sean Manaea, and the quietly decent Adrian Houser.
Tylor Megill is already on the injured list after just one start having suffered a right shoulder strain. He joins David Peterson — who is on the 60-day IL to begin the year — as well as Max Kranick, a righty fighting for the final spot in the starting rotation. Adding Julio Teheran gives the Mets a solid veteran starting pitcher who at the very least is a decent stopgate until the rest of the rotation gets healthy.
Sign free agent 3B Evan Longoria
The Mets tried to sign free-agent third-baseman J.D. Davis after his release from the San Francisco Giants. But without the promise of daily playing time, Davis chose to join the lowly Oakland Athletics instead of the Queens-based ballclub. Third base was an issue for the Mets last season, as New York third basemen combined for a WAR of -3.1 on the season — the worst among all third MLB teams. Brett Baty led the way with 100 games at the hot corner, finishing with a dismal .598 OPS (a mark that would have put him second-worst among qualified hitters) while striking out in 28% of his at-bats.
The Mets were resourceful rather than aggressive in addressing this issue. The team signed former Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays utility player Joey Wendle. Wendle is one of the game's better infield gloves but his offense regressed in 2023. An All-Star in 2021, Wendle posted an OPS of just .554 for the Marlins last year while primarily playing shortstop. His defense will be an upgrade over Baty; his bat remains to be seen. New York also has Zach Short, another light-hitting infielder. Short had a .631 OPS for the Detroit Tigers in 110 games a year ago. Short mostly played middle infield and has a plus glove. He made 31 appearances at third in 2023.
Quality third basemen who are still available are few and far between. The team has Mark Vientos, a former top prospect who played in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game, in Triple-A. Vientos posted a -1.1 WAR in just 65 games last year, hurting the Mets on both offense and defense.
The best available free agent is Evan Longoria. The 38-year-old played 74 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, posting a .717 OPS while finishing with a positive defense runs saved. Longoria has a career .862 OPS against left-handed pitchers (82 points higher than against righties) while Brett Baty was much better against right-handers. As a solid all-around third baseman and much-needed veteran presence, Evan Longoria would form a good platoon with Brett Baty as the youngster continues to improve his trade in the Majors.