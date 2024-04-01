The 2024 regular season did not begin the way the New York Mets hoped it would. New York was swept at home by the Milwaukee Brewers, and the offense managed to score just eight total runs in the three games against Milwaukee. Francisco Lindor was among the Mets who struggled mightily at the plate.
The Mets star shortstop went 1-12 in the series. He made a bold declaration following his frustrating series, though, per Dan Martin of the New York Post.
“It’s tough to win games if your No. 2 guy doesn’t get on base,” Lindor said. “I need to contribute to the team more than I have the past couple of games. I’m still extremely optimistic. I feel really good. They’re just not falling now. It’s gonna change. I will get my hits and we’re gonna win games. [But] it doesn’t feel good to not have a win.”
Lindor and the Mets are looking to get back on track following a disappointing 2023 season. Expectations for the team around the league are not all that high, but the Mets could surprise some people if they play up to their potential.
So far, however, all the Mets have to show for their 2024 season is an 0-3 record and a benches clearing incident.
Francisco Lindor must lead Mets
Pete Alonso is one of MLB's best power hitters. New York features other talented players on the roster. Lindor features the ceiling of a top-tier superstar, however.
And in a lot of ways, his time with the Mets so far has been fairly underwhelming.
The 30-year-old was traded to the Mets from the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the 2021 season. Lindor struggled in his first campaign in New York, slashing just .230/.322/.412/.734. It should be noted that he was limited to 125 games that season.
Lindor played in 161 games in 2022 and 160 games in 2023. Durability certainly has not been a problem over the past two years. He also finished ninth in National League MVP voting in each of those seasons.
With that being said, Lindor's numbers still have not jumped off the page in either year. He slashed .270/.339/.449/.788 in 2022. Lindor added 26 home runs and 107 RBI.
In 2023, Lindor earned a Silver Slugger award after slashing .254/.336/.470/.806. The shortstop also recorded 31 home runs and 98 RBI.
Those numbers would be fantastic for many players in the sport. But Francisco Lindor features the potential to be one of the top ten players in MLB. He's been pretty good with the Mets overall, but Lindor has not met his lofty expectations.
Can Lindor take a step forward in 2024?
There is no question that Lindor can take a step forward. After all, this is a player who once finished fifth and sixth in American League MVP voting while playing in Cleveland.
Lindor is a career four-time All-Star. However, each one of those All-Star selections also came during his time in Cleveland. The Mets are hopeful that Lindor can find his early-career form and turn in an elite performance in 2024. The Mets have question marks on the roster, so they will need Lindor to perform at a high level.