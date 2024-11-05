The Buffalo Sabres have had an up-and-down start to the season in 2024-25. Sabres players engaged in a fight during practice at one point in the early going. But they eventually overcame a winless start to win four of six games in October. However, they are back on hard times as they have lost each of their last three games.

The Sabres are hoping to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In saying this, their chances of making the playoffs can take a drastic hit if their brutal run of luck continues to spiral downward. It seems as if Buffalo as acknowledged this, at least to some extent, according to recent reports.

Sportsnet’s NHL insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned last week that the Sabres are looking to make a trade. In fact, he called general manager Kevyn Adams “one of the more active early-season general managers” in the game at this point. Friedman also noted he is looking to add to his roster rather than subtract.

Whether the Sabres can swing a trade together remains to be seen. In any event, there are deals out there to be had. The Detroit Red Wings and Utah Hockey Club made an early trade themselves, proving that deals are possible early on. With this in mind, here are two trade scenarios the Sabres should consider early in the 2024-25 campaign.

Sabres should trade for Michael Carcone

The now-defunct Arizona Coyotes unearthed a bit of a gem in Michael Carcone last season. The 28-year-old forward burst onto the scene in a major way for the Coyotes in 2023-24. He scored a career-high 21 goals and 29 points in 74 games last year.

It was quite the performance from a player who had just six games under his belt prior to 2023-24. However, he appears to have fallen out of the lineup now that the franchise has moved to Utah. Carcone has played just two of the Utah Hockey Club’s first 12 games. He has averaged less than 11 and a half minutes in those two games, as well.

The Sabres could certainly buy low on a player coming off a career season. Carcone won’t slot into the team’s top-six, where they could use additional scoring. Still, he could provide value as a third-line shoot-first winger. He may also provide value on the second power-play unit or as an extra attacker.

The Sabres aren’t in a position to sell the farm and acquire a top-line player. There are other ways to improve a roster without mortgaging the future. Adding a player like Carcone at a lower cost could certainly benefit Buffalo as they seek to find their scoring touch this season.

Sabres should dangle Peyton Krebs

Friedman noted in his report that Kevyn Adams is not looking to subtract from this team. That is certainly understandable. However, if the Sabres decide to go big, subtracting a player to add a player may be inevitable. After all, to get value, you have to give up value.

Peyton Krebs could be a player who offers value to some teams. The former first-round pick has shown the ability to chip in with some offense. He has two 20+ point seasons in his three career seasons in the league. Krebs did see his production dip in 2023-24, though. His shooting percentage plummeted from 11.5% to just 5.4% last year.

These days, Krebs is playing on the Sabres’ fourth line. He averages a little more than 11 minutes a game for the team. The Calgary, Alberta native could be of interest to rebuilding teams hoping to unlock the potential he flashed in his draft year. If the Sabres can get a top-six scorer, they should consider parting ways with Peyton Krebs if his inclusion gets the deal done.