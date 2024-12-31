The Anaheim Ducks had high hopes for Trevor Zegras for a while. They drafted him as the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. And for the first two seasons, Zegras lived up to the hype. He recorded back-to-back 60+ point seasons for the Ducks as they trended upward. However, things have gone downhill after Zegras signed a three-year contract with the Ducks. And now, it seems as if Anaheim could trade the young forward.

Zegras has struggled with injuries over the last few seasons. The Ducks forward had an injury issue earlier this season that currently has him sidelined, as well. He has not played since December 4, when he suffered a lower-body injury.

When he has been healthy, Zegras hasn't produced to his usual level. His 15 points in 31 games last season works out to less than 40 points across a full 82 games. This year hasn't been much better, either. He played to a 34 point pace across 82 games before his latest injury.

Overall, Trevor Zegras is a candidate for a change of scenery. The former top-10 pick could head elsewhere to try and re-establish himself in the NHL. And the Ducks could trade him to make time for some of their other forwards. With this in mind, here are two early landing spots with the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline approaching in 10 weeks' time.

Ducks' Trevor Zegras could be a Flyers target

The Philadelphia Flyers have already swung one major trade with the Ducks. The Flyers traded Cutter Gauthier to the Ducks in exchange for a draft pick and defenseman Jamie Drysdale. Drysdale and Zegras reportedly have a close relationship, making this an ideal landing spot for the former ninth-overall pick.

Beyond that, the Flyers could use Zegras for what he could represent. Philadelphia is looking to find a center to put alongside young winger Matvei Michkov. Michkov signed his entry-level contract two years ahead of schedule and looks the part of a franchise cornerstone. As a result, there is added pressure on the team to add a center.

Recent performances from Zegras are certainly not inspiring. But he has the potential to bounce back in a major way. Furthermore, he could come at a relatively reduced cost. Especially when compared to other options on the trade market.

The Flyers are not too far outside of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. A move to get better in the short term certainly cannot be ruled out. In any event, a move for Zegras could benefit them now and in the future.

The Predators may be a fit for Trevor Zegras

The Nashville Predators are not a great hockey team in 2024-25. The Predators spent big in NHL Free Agency, but so far, things have not worked out for them. In fact, they are in contention for the first overall pick. This is a disastrous outcome considering their Stanley Cup aspirations entering the year.

One flaw the Predators have had on their roster for a while is their center depth. Recently, they moved Steven Stamkos to the middle from the wing. His line with Jonathan Marchessault and Filip Forsberg has worked well, scoring 13 goals in 11 games. However, the team's overall center depth remains an issue.

The Predators have traded young players such as Philip Tomasino and Juuso Parssinen recently. Given their current standing, adding young talent could be a beneficial move. Trevor Zegras could find his stride playing alongside some of the most respected veterans in the NHL. And Nashville could get a bonafide top-six center for years to come if everything works out.