Cade McNamara will make one final stop in his collegiate career. After five combined years at Michigan and Iowa, McNamara committed to East Tennessee State from the college football transfer portal, per On3 Sports.

McNamara's official signing squashes previous rumors claiming that he would commit to Western Kentucky from the transfer portal. He was also briefly linked to Notre Dame, who will compete in the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 20.

McNamara, 24, will immediately become the most recognizable and accomplished quarterback in the FCS for the 2025 season. With 29 career starts to his name, he is best known for his 2021 season with Michigan, in which he led the Wolverines to a 12-2 finish that included a Big 10 Championship and College Football Playoff appearance.

However, following his successful 2021 campaign, McNamara lost his job to J.J. McCarthy the following season. He transferred to Iowa at the end of 2022 in a move that never truly worked out for either side. McNamara started eight games for the Hawkeyes in 2024 before missing the final five, including the bowl game, with an injury. He entered the transfer portal immediately after the regular season finale.

McNamara's arrival will likely settle the quarterback issues East Tennessee State struggled with in 2024. During the year, the Buccaneers bounced back and forth between three different signal-callers. Jaylen King opened the year as the starter but eventually ceded playing time to former Florida State transfer Gino English and true freshman Baylor Hayes. Neither truly solidified themselves as the permanent starter, opening the door for McNamara.

East Tennessee State continues football resurgence with Cade McNamara transfer portal decision

East Tennessee State is coming off a respectable 7-5 finish in 2024. The Buccaneers are just 10 years removed from reviving their football program after a 12-year layoff. The school discontinued football in 2003 but brought the sport back in 2015.

Since its resurgence, the East Tennessee State football team has had just three winning seasons. McNamara joins current head coach Will Healy, who wrapped up his first year with the team in 2024. Before joining the Buccaneers, Healy was the head coach at Austin Peay and Charlotte.

Throughout its lengthy history, East Tennessee State has just five conference titles and zero national championships. It will be given its best chance to leap over the hump with McNamara in 2025.