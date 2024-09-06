ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Washington had a season opener in Week 1 which was comfortable but not fully dominant. The Huskies were never severely tested, but they also didn't blow the doors off Weber State. They covered the spread, but they didn't achieve a 40- or 50-point win. The final: 35-3. Washington scored just 14 points in the first half but expanded its lead in the second half. The defense was the source of real encouragement for the Huskies. UW did not allow a touchdown even in garbage time in the fourth quarter. This was a unit which started the game focused and remained locked in to the very end.

It's the offense which is the greater point of concern for Washington and new head coach Jedd Fisch. It's not a criticism of the current players, more a simple reflection of the reality that the Huskies lost elite NFL-caliber talent from the 2023 roster. Not having Michael Penix slinging the ball, and not having Rome Odunze catching it, and not having some members of a top-tier offensive line to block will downgrade any offense. Washington had an NFL offense unto itself last season, with top-shelf talent at nearly all 11 positions. It's going to take some time for Fisch to rebuild this offense, especially since he wasn't able to bring Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita with him from Tucson. That swing and miss in the portal will remain a talking point unless or until Will Rogers — the transfer from Mississippi State — can establish a higher standard of performance this season.

Let's see if Washington's offense can evolve and improve by a significant margin in Week 2 against Eastern Michigan.

Here are the Eastern Michigan-Washington College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Eastern Michigan-Washington Odds

Eastern Michigan: +25.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1400

Washington: -25.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs Washington

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why Eastern Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington's offense was not fantastic against Weber State. It was average at best and frankly not where the Huskies need it to be. If Eastern Michigan can deliver a remotely decent defensive performance, the Eagles have a very good chance of covering the spread. Keep in mind that Weber State scored only three points versus Washington. If Eastern Michigan can score merely 14 points, that means Washington will need to score at least 40 points to cover the spread. That might be asking too much of the Huskies' offense in this game.

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington's defense was the reason the Huskies covered the spread against Weber State. Not allowing a touchdown was a great start to the season for the Huskies on that side of the ball. It stood to reason that the Huskies would need to lean more on their defense this season, given all the personnel losses on offense. UW would have to become more of a defense-oriented team to balance out its offensive limitations. If UW can once again put its foot down on defense, the offense just has to score in the mid-30s to cover the spread. Washington could win 34-7 or 33-6. It might not be elegant or pretty, but it would cash the UW minus-25.5 ticket just the same.

Final Eastern Michigan-Washington Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Washington but are still not sold on the Huskies' offense. Pass on this one.

