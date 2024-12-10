ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Eastern Washington and Washington. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Eastern Washington-Washington prediction and pick.

Eastern Washington (2-8) faces a challenging matchup against Washington (6-3) on Tuesday, as they look to build momentum early in the season. The Eagles, under new head coach Dan Monson, have shown offensive versatility, averaging 72.4 points per game with key contributions from players like Andrew Cook and Nic McClain. Their ability to score and make plays will be crucial against a Washington team that has struggled defensively.

The Huskies, however, are looking to bounce back after a tough stretch, losing back-to-back games, and will rely on their size and depth to impose their will. With players like Zoom Diallo leading the way, Washington's rebounding advantage could be a deciding factor. Their home-court advantage at Alaska Airlines Arena adds another layer of difficulty for Eastern Washington. This matchup promises to be an exciting clash of styles, with both teams eager to establish their identity early in the season.

Here are the Eastern Washington-Washington College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Eastern Washington-Washington Odds

Eastern Washington: +13.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +680

Washington: -13.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -1100

Over: 146.5 (-114)

Under: 146.5 (-106)

How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Washington

Time: 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Eastern Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Eastern Washington has a strong chance to defeat Washington in their upcoming matchup, thanks to their potent three-point shooting and recent momentum. The Eagles showcased their shooting prowess in a recent victory over North Dakota, where they hit 55% from beyond the arc, led by Andrew Cook's 20-point performance. This ability to score from long range could be crucial against a Washington team that has shown vulnerabilities in perimeter defense. Additionally, Eastern Washington's resilience was evident as they overcame a halftime deficit to secure the win, demonstrating their capacity to adjust and perform under pressure.

Moreover, Eastern Washington's balanced scoring attack and depth make them formidable opponents. With multiple players capable of reaching double figures, including Emmett Marquardt and Nic McClain, the Eagles can challenge Washington's defense on multiple fronts. Their recent experience against tough opponents like South Dakota State has prepared them for high-pressure situations. If the Eagles can maintain their defensive intensity and capitalize on second-chance opportunities through strong rebounding efforts, they can exploit Washington's weaknesses and secure an upset victory on the road. This combination of offensive versatility and strategic depth positions Eastern Washington well for success in this matchup.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington is primed to defeat Eastern Washington, leveraging their significant roster upgrades and home-court advantage. The Huskies bring Great Osobor, the Mountain West Player of the Year, who averaged nearly 18 points and 9 rebounds last season at Utah State. Osobor's exceptional shooting (57.7% from the field) and defensive prowess, including a steal and block per game, provide a critical edge. Washington's new head coach Danny Sprinkle has strategically rebuilt the team through the transfer portal, adding talented players like DJ Davis from Butler and Tyler Harris, creating a deep and versatile lineup.

Furthermore, Washington's recent performance metrics and home-court strength position them favorably against Eastern Washington. The Huskies averaged 69.8 points per game this season, shooting 41.7% from the field, while maintaining a solid 6.6-point scoring margin. Eastern Washington, coming off a recent loss to San Diego State and struggling with defensive inconsistencies, will find it challenging to counter Washington's offensive firepower. With the game taking place at Alaska Airlines Arena and Washington's experience in high-pressure situations, the Huskies are well-equipped to secure a decisive victory against their in-state rivals.

Final Eastern Washington-Washington Prediction & Pick

The Washington Huskies are favored by -13.5 points against the Eastern Washington Eagles, who are +13.5 underdogs in this matchup. Washington, with a 6-3 record and a strong 4-1 home record, looks to capitalize on their rebounding strength, averaging 34.8 rebounds per game, led by Great Osobor's 9.3 boards. Their defensive capabilities allow only 68.6 points per game, providing a solid foundation to control the pace against Eastern Washington.

Eastern Washington, struggling with a 2-8 record and winless on the road, faces a tough challenge. Despite their offensive potential, averaging 72.4 points per game, they have shown vulnerabilities in defense, allowing 81.3 points per game. Key players like Sebastian Hartmann will need to step up their performance to overcome the Huskies' defensive pressure. Washington's home-court advantage at Alaska Airlines Arena and their ability to exploit Eastern Washington's defensive lapses make them strong contenders to cover the spread at home on Tuesday night.

Final Eastern Washington-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington -13.5 (-104), Over 146.5 (-115)