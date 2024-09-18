This fall, former NFL star Cam Newton is bringing his hit podcast Funky Friday to the heart of the AUC, teaming up with EBONY and Wells Fargo for a special live recording. Hosted by Newton, Funky Friday brings a mix of lifestyle, relationships, workplace habits, and pop culture discussions, each episode featuring a new celebrity guest. But this episode is set to bring a deeper conversation centered on financial literacy, aimed directly at empowering students with personal finance tips.

Joining Newton will be EBONY CEO Eden Bridgeman, as they share their first money memories and offer practical advice to help students on their path to financial success. This exclusive recording is open to students from Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta, and Morris Brown, although space is limited.

The live podcast will be part of EBONY’s first-ever HBCU Yard Fest, an exciting celebration designed to honor and uplift HBCU student life. Set for Tuesday, September 24, from 5–8 p.m. EST, the Yard Fest will transform Morehouse College’s campus into a space of entertainment, enrichment, and financial empowerment.

“EBONY HBCU Yard Fest isn't just an event; it's a celebration of the boundless energy and remarkable potential found within every HBCU student,” said Bridgeman. “We're curating an environment where education, entertainment, and empowerment seamlessly blend to offer an unforgettable experience for the AUC community. This fest is our way of honoring HBCU students, letting them know that their stories are important, their aspirations are worthy, and their futures are limitless.”

Wells Fargo, a long-time supporter of HBCUs, has joined forces with EBONY to make this event possible. Michael Martino, Head of Diverse Customer Segments for Wells Fargo, emphasized the importance of financial literacy within the Black community. “Our support for HBCUs goes back decades…Showing up on the yard and helping students learn about the mainstream banking system to start managing their finances independently is just one way we hope to continue making a difference,” said Martino.

Entertainment for the Yard Fest will be just as vibrant, with a collaboration between EBONY and 300 Entertainment to feature emerging artists OMB Peezy, Chikoruss, and WanMor in the New & Next Up Artists Showcase. From chart-topping singles to performances with legends like Stevie Wonder, these rising stars will set the tone for an unforgettable evening. AUC students will also have their chance to shine in the EBONY Young Gifted & Black Talent Show, where ten students will compete for a cash prize to help kickstart their dreams.

Dai Time, a social media sensation and talk show host will emcee the event, which will include interactive games, competitions, and exclusive giveaways. Students from Morehouse will even have the chance to gain hands-on experience through volunteer apprenticeships tied to their fields of study.

But it’s not all fun and games. EBONY has partnered with the ACLU, WestCare Georgia, and other organizations to provide on-site activations addressing important topics like sex education, beauty & grooming, and health & wellness, ensuring that students leave with valuable life lessons and resources.

“Thanks to Morehouse, Wells Fargo, 300 Entertainment, the ACLU, and WestCare Georgia's support, we're not only providing crucial knowledge but also amplifying the voices and talents of these remarkable students,” said Bridgeman. “We're excited to kick off the school year by showcasing and uplifting the next generation of Black leaders.”

For more details on EBONY HBCU Yard Fest, event activities, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.ebony.com/hbcuyardfest.