The upcoming MCU Disney+ series, Echo, has gotten a rating twist and will be the first project in the franchise to have a TV-MA rating.

TV-MA?

Echo is marking a lot of firsts for the MCU. It will premiere simultaneously on Hulu and Disney+ on January 10 — with all episodes being available to stream on that date. The series also revolves around a Native America and deaf character, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox).

The biggest bombshell, though, is that Echo is rated TV-MA. This is the first time an MCU Disney+ series has gotten that rating.

Echo is a spin-off from another MCU Disney+ series, Hawkeye, and follows Maya Lopez as she returns home to Oklahoma. She has to come to grips with her past and attempts to reconnect with her Native American roots. Marion Dayre developed the series.

Alaqua Cox got her start in acting in the MCU. She first appeared in Hawkeye and had a recurring role. Now, she will lead her first project with Echo. She has had a similar rise as Iman Vellani, who also got her start by leading the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel.

Vincent D'Onofrio returns as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. He is Maya's adoptive uncle though is also responsible for her father's death. In Hawkeye, he is shot by Maya. This series will likely continue following that story.

Charlie Cox also makes his return as Daredevil. He played the character in Netflix's self-titled superhero series (D'Onofrio played Fisk) before the series ended. In 2021, he made a surprise return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He reprised the role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and is set to do so again in Echo.

Echo will be released on January 10, 2024.