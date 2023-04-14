Vincent D’Onofrio is starting to speed up the hype train for the upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again.

On April 14, D’Onofrio took to Twitter to share a tweet that will excite fans awaiting the series. “So very excited about Daredevil: Born Again. Such an incredible cast and crew. Just finished a big scene yesterday and it was so intense and wonderful working with two of the other cast members. Wow. We all have a lot to look forward to. We meaning, you too,” said D’Onofrio with a picture of the series’ logo below.

D’Onofrio will make his return to the role of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series. He played the role in the Netflix Marvel universe, better known as “The Defenders Saga,” in the Daredevil series from 2015-2018. He’d then make his MCU debut as the character in Hawkeye and will also appear in the upcoming series, Echo, a spin-off revolving around Maya Lopez.

Also returning to the fold is Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. He portrayed the protagonist in the Netflix series before making a surprise return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He’d go on to appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and will also appear in Echo alongside D’Onofrio and will lend his voice to the Spider-Man: Freshman Year animated series. The series will also mark the return of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher.

One of Hollywood’s most versatile character actors, Vincent D’Onofrio has been on a roll as of late. In The Eyes of Tammy Faye, he played the infamous televangelist Jerry Falwell, and if you’ve ever seen the preacher from The Old-Time Gospel Hour, you could attest to how well he nailed it. He was also seen in The Unforgivable alongside Sandra Bullock for Netflix.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released in early 2024 on Disney+.