April 2023 brought a new live-action remake to Disney+ with Peter Pan & Wendy, but May brings a whole new slate including an Ed Sheeran docuseries, more Star Wars Visions, and an Everything Everywhere All at Once reunion.

New to Disney+ in May 2023

May 2

A Small Light (2 episodes)

May 3

Eureka! (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All (All episodes) — it appears all popular musicians are coming to Disney+ for their documentaries, series, and live streams, and Ed Sheeran is no exception. His new docuseries will explore the life of Sheeran, the themes that inspire him, and more. It’s a four-part series and all episodes with be streaming on May 3.

May 4

Star Wars: Visions (Volume 2 premiere) — on May 4 (a.k.a. May the Fourth Be With You Day) a new slew of shorts will be released for Star Wars: Visions Volume 2. A variety of animation studios were involved in making these shorts including Studio Mir (South Korea), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), and more.

Star: Young Jedi Adventures (Episodes 1-7)

May 5

Charles: In His Own Words

Entrelazados Live!

May 9

A Small Light (Season 1, 2 episodes)

May 10

Life Below Zero (Season 20)

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa

The Muppets Mayhem (All episodes)

May 12

Spider-Man: Homecoming — as reported, a few of the Sony-Spider-Man films including their MCU collaborations and their own spin-offs (such as Venom) will be available to stream on Disney+.

Venom

Crater (Premiere)

May 16

A Small Light (Season 1, 2 episodes)

May 17

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 5)

Saturdays (Season 1, 4 episodes)

May 23

A Small Light (Season 1, 2 episodes)

May 24

American Born Chinese (All episodes) — the new original Disney+ series brings together the Everything Everywhere All at Once gang in a new coming-of-age story that infuses Chinese mythology. Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and James Hong from Everything Everywhere all appear in the series. Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, and Daniel Wu star.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2 premiere, episodes 1-6)

Kiff (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 5 episodes)

May 26

Wild Life — no, not the Paul McCartney and Wings album.

May 31

Firebuds (Season 1, 6 episodes)