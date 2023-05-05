Ed Sheeran opened up about his close friendship with Taylor Swift in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. The two have been friends for over a decade and Sheeran confides in Swift about everything from his career to his personal life, People reports.

“She’s one of the only people that actually truly understands where I’m at,” says Sheeran of Swift. “I have long, long, long conversations with Taylor about stuff just because I feel like she’s one of the only people that actually truly understands where I’m at.”

Ed Sheeran also revealed that Taylor Swift played a key role in his upcoming album – (pronounced subtract) – by introducing him to The National’s Aaron Dessner when they were working on Red (Taylor’s Version) together. Sheeran collaborated with Swift on two songs for the album, “Run” and “Everything Has Changed,” which they originally recorded together for her album Red in 2012.

In addition to their musical collaborations, Sheeran and Swift have remained close friends over the years. The pair first met in 2012 and collaborated on “Everything Has Changed.” They worked together again in 2017 on Swift’s “End Game” and Sheeran even appeared in the music video.

After re-recording “Everything Has Changed” for Red (Taylor’s Version), Sheeran and Swift released a new collaboration, “The Joker and the Queen,” in 2022. The music video for the song featured the same child actors who starred in their 2013 “Everything Has Changed” video, bringing their friendship and collaboration full circle.

For Sheeran, talking to Swift is like therapy. “I had an hour-20 conversation with her yesterday and we were just – everything that was on our minds we talked about,” he says. “I mean that in itself is kind of therapy as well, because you’re actually talking to someone that genuinely gets it.”