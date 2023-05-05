Taylor Swift, who recently split with her longtime partner Joe Alwyn, has been rumored to be dating Matty Healy, frontman of the popular British band The 1975.

According to a report from The Sun, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are planning to go public with their relationship during her tour stop in Nashville. The publication cites an anonymous source who claims that the two are “madly in love.” The source also revealed that Swift and Healy had briefly dated almost a decade ago, but the timing wasn’t right. However, it’s worth noting that this is a source, not the performers or their reps.

Swift and Healy have been friends for a long time, and rumors about a romantic relationship between them have been circulating for years. In 2014, Swift was spotted at a 1975 show and later wore a T-shirt from the concert. Healy reportedly called her “a sensation” and she allegedly gave him her number, but he later denied any romantic involvement.

Despite the rumors, it’s also clear that Swift and Healy have a professional relationship. In late 2022, Healy revealed that The 1975 had collaborated with Swift on some songs for Midnights, but the tracks didn’t make the final cut. He described working with Swift as “amazing.” Swift later surprised the crowd at a 1975 show in London in January 2023, where she performed her Midnights track “Anti-Hero” and the band’s song “The City.”

So, are Swift and Healy really dating? It’s hard to say for sure, as neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumors. It’s possible that they’re just good friends, or that there’s something more going on behind the scenes. Only time will tell if Swift is really in a new relationship, or if she’s just enjoying the single life for now.