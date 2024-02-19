Ed Sheeran shocked fans by playing Divide's 'Happier' during a recent 'Mathematics' tour gig.

For the first time in a half-decade, Ed Sheeran played “Happier” for fans. The Divide track was played as a surprise addition to his “Mathematics” tour setlist.

During Sheeran's February 16, 2024, show at the National Stadium in Singapore, he played “Happier” between “Sing” and his “One” and “Photograph” medley. It was the first time since May 3, 2019 — back on his “Divide” tour — that he played the song. Even then, it was played at just four other shows that year.

He then played the song again the next night at the Capitol Theatre during a more intimate show.

In a funny Instagram post, Sheeran is seen relearning the song after a half-decade. He compared learning the song again to riding a bike. To no one's surprise, he nailed it.

“Happier”

“Happier” was the fifth and final single from Sheeran's Divide album. It is a more heartbreaking breakup song compared to the album's more uplifting love songs like “Perfect” and “Shape of You.” Even still, it has become a live rarity for the “Photograph” singer.

Ed Sheeran is currently celebrating the first era of his musical career with the “Mathematics” tour. It commenced in April 2022 and made its way across North America, hitting every major stadium, in 2023. He is now playing a leg that will bring him across Asia and Europe.

2023 was a busy year for the artist. He first released the final entry in his math symbol-titled albums slate, Subtract. The album was a hit, landing a Best Pop Vocal Album nomination at the 2024 Grammys (ultimately losing to Taylor Swift's Midnights). He also released Autumn Variations later that year.