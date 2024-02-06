Ed Sheeran's Subtract was robbed at the Grammys by Taylor Swift and her Midnights album.

When U2 announced Taylor Swift's Midnights won Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys, it felt flat. Even Ed Sheeran, who was up for his Subtract album in the category, seemed somewhat bemused by the development.

As social media lip-readers did their thing, many were asking what Sheeran was saying at this moment:

It looks as if Sheeran is saying, “Bulls**t” with something else about the Swift win. Unfortunately, it's unlikely anyone not at that Grammys table will ever know what he actually said. But it would be understandable for him to feel slighted by the snub.

I doubt he holds grudges, as Sheeran and Swift were seen at a Grammys afterparty shortly after. Even still, it's hard to blame Sheeran, who flew in from Taiwan to be in attendance.

📹 | Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at a #GRAMMYs after party pic.twitter.com/dXnvIWx1jk — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 5, 2024

That's because Subtract is a great album. Perhaps not as pop-centric as Equals, Sheeran's album was still more worthy of the prestigious award won by Swift.

Subtract

Tragedies largely inspire Sheeran's Subtract. If you listen to him speak about the album, he always brings up Jamal Edwards, whose death inspired “Eyes Closed.” The album's lead single is arguably its pop-iest track. Even still, you can hear the sadness throughout the lyrics, “Every song reminds me you're gone and I feel the lump form in my throat/'Cause I'm here alone,” he sings.

Tragedy opens the album

Going a little bit back before “Eyes Closed,” the song “Boat” opens the album. It's a tender and melancholic ballad that uses its titular watercraft vehicular device as a metaphor for sadness. “But the waves won't break my boat,” Sheeran croons.

As “Salt Water,” the following track, continues, it becomes like a cathartic gospel song. Salt water is usually used as a metaphor for kisses. Here, it appears Sheeran is using it as something that's freeing (presumably from tragedy).

After “Eyes Closed” comes “Life Goes On,” perhaps the bluntest of the songs. The message is simple: life goes on. It sucks, but the world doesn't stop. He even sings about his wife's tumor diagnosis in “Sycamore.”

At the same point, tragedy can thrust maturity onto people. In “End of Youth,” Sheeran croons about how events can suddenly make a boy into a man.

Mature love songs

Ed Sheeran is associated with his love songs like “Thinking Out Loud” and “Perfect.” However, his two love songs of Subtract may be his best.

First, is “Colourblind.” It's got an “Unchained Melody”-like simplicity to its piano riff.

What's so beautiful about the song is it describes the highs and lows of relationships. When you fall in love, it all feels magical. Being in love still is magical, but it's full of grey, or pretty mundane days. Especially once you begin creating a life together, the special nights are even more important to emphasize so they don't just become boring.

Later on the album is “No Strings.” For me, the song represents what true love is: a promise to love your partner no matter what. True love shouldn't be contingent on anything. The expression “no strings attached” has become cliché, but the way in which Sheeran uses it is beautiful.

He promises that even when a relationship is “falling apart,” his partner is who he loves.

“Perfect” and “Thinking Out Loud” highlight the glitz and glamor of relationships. Those are, of course, important. So are the quieter moments that Sheeran highlights. These two love songs are a huge reason that Subtract soars.

Ed Sheeran goes to the Scottish countryside with “The Hills of Aberfeldy,” Subtract's final track. The collaboration with Foy Vance is evident from the song's sound. It's a beautiful meditation where he asks his loved ones to remain by his side through it all. Even despite the waves that life throws at his boat.

What the Grammys got wrong

Maybe Subtract isn't as much of a “pop” album as Taylor Swift's Midnights. I'll concede that Olivia Rodrigo's Guts may be a better “pop” album, but Sheeran losing is still mind-blowing.

It's not just a matter of fandom. What Sheeran portrays in Subtract is evolution and growth. It's his most intimate album to date and his magnum opus.

The best thing for Swifties was that Swift took home Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year at the Grammys. Her first win came with an album announcement that fans can only pray ends up being better than the album she was being celebrated for.

It's a shame because it feels like Sheeran needs a hit pop song like “Shape of You” to be recognized these days.