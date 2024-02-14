Ed Sheeran was dissed by Rod Stewart in favor of George Ezra.

Rod Stewart is not a fan of Ed Sheeran. In fact, he much prefers George Ezra.

Speaking to The Times, Stewart said that Sheeran's music won't be remembered decades from now as opposed to Ezra's. He was asked if he thinks songs from today will still be remembered in the future.

“I'm sure they are,” he said. “You mean like ‘Maggie May'? Songs that will be played in 50 years?”

He then attempted to name a British artist that he liked. “I like whathisname,” he said. “Oh f**king great, Rod. Well done. He's British, really talented and his songs will be around.”

The interviewer asked if he meant Sheeran, which Stewart immediately shut down. “No, not Ed, I don't know any of his songs, old ginger b*****ks. Jesus,” he said.

The search was then deducted to George Ezra, who “writes really tremendous songs” and will “be around for quite a while,” according to Stewart.

Rod Stewart is an iconic artist known for his hits like “I Don't Want to Talk About It” and “Maggie May.” He's currently a part of the band Faces and used to be a part of the Jeff Beck Group, Shotgun Express, and Steampacket.

Ed Sheeran's career

It's unlikely Ed Sheeran will take Stewart's comments too hard. He's currently embarking on the biggest tour of his career, the “Mathematics” tour. It celebrates his first five math symbol-titled albums (and his No.6 Collaborations Project). The tour is currently traveling across Europe and Asia.

He is also coming off of two album releases in 2023, Subtract (stylized “-“) and Autumn Variations. The former was up for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammys. Sheeran ultimately lost to Taylor Swift's Midnights.