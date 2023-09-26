During a recent pop-up appearance to promote Autumn Variations, Ed Sheeran revealed what's next.

He assured his fans that Autumn Variations was made for the die-hard fans of his. Sheeran revealed (via @teddys_guitar on X) that he plans on making albums for all of the seasons — just as he did with math symbols in his previous run.

ed talking about how this album is for us and that he’s planning on making spring variations, summer variations, etc. but the next project after autumn variations is a pop record pic.twitter.com/xHTS1BUyCM — jay 🍁🍂 (@teddys_guitar) September 26, 2023

“I am planning on doing a Summer Variations, and Spring Variations, and there will be [a Winter Variations album],” Sheeran revealed. “But, that isn't what's coming after this [Autumn Variations].”

What's coming next? It appears another pop album, perhaps in the vein of Equals (=)?

“We've got a big pop record,” Sheeran said.

It sounds like a return to the radio-friendly sound Sheeran enjoyed on Equals. From the sounds of the Autumn Variations tracks Sheeran has played, the new album will be in line with Subtract (-). It sounds much more acoustic-based, which resulted in Sheeran's best all-around album in the case of Subtract.

Ed Sheeran is one of the hottest acts in the world. He is currently wrapping up his “Mathematics” tour, which celebrated his first five (and No. 6 Collaborations Project) albums. The tour kicked off last year in support of Equals and has continued into this year — adding some Subtract songs along the way. Additionally, he was playing theater gigs in the same cities on the night ahead of the stadium gigs. These were shows on the “Subtract” tour, which would see him play the titular album in full.

Autumn Variations will be Sheeran's second release this year — marking the first time he's done that in his career.

Autumn Variations will be released on September 29.