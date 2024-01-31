Ed Sheeran and Taka sang One Ok Rock's 'Wherever You Are' during his 'Mathematics' tour show in Japan.

Ed Sheeran teamed up with Taka during his “Mathematics” tour show in Tokyo, Japan.

“Wherever You Are”

During Sheeran's show on January 31 at the Tokyo Dome, he brought out Taka of One Ok Rock. The two played “Wherever You Are” together. Sheeran dedicated the performance to the victims of the Noto earthquake).

Taka is the lead singer of One Ok Rock. The group formed back in 2005 and has released 10 studio albums to date. This wasn't the first time they have collaborated. Sheeran surprised fans and played “Shape of You” during One Ok Rock's “Eye of the Storm” tour in 2020. Taka and Sheeran also crashed a karaoke party together, singing “Shape of You” and “Wherever You Are” with fans.

Ed Sheeran is currently embarking on the “Mathematics” tour. It's a celebration of his first six albums which include five math symboled-titled albums. The tour commenced in April 2022 and has traveled all across the world. In 2024, Sheeran will play across Asia and Europe.

He had a busy 2023 with two studio album releases amid his tour. Sheeran first released Subtract (stylized as “-“), the final album named after a math symbol. Later in the year, he released Autumn Variations, which has seemingly ushered in a new era for the “Perfect” singer.

At this year's Grammys, Sheeran's Subtract album is up for Best Pop Vocal Album. Throughout his career, Sheeran has won four awards out of his 17 nominations. These include Song of the Year in 2016 for his hit love song, “Thinking Out Loud.” Divide also won Best Pop Vocal album just a couple of years later.