In the Ed Sheeran-Marvin Gaye copyright trial, Sheeran performed once again from the witness stand. Instead of just “Thinking Out Loud,” the song that he’s being sued for sounding similar to “Let’s Get It On,” Sheeran performed a mashup of similar pop love songs that included Van Morrison, Blackstreet, and Nina Simone, per CBS News.

Ed Sheeran is being sued for an undisclosed amount of financial compensation by the family of Ed Townsend, a collaborator in Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On. He’s being accused of copying parts from Gaye’s song for Thinking Out Loud. The purpose of the trial is to prohibit Sheeran from performing and earning money for his decade-old tune.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On Monday, Sheeran pulled out his guitar to play a mashup of acoustic renditions of songs by other artists, including Nina Simone, Bill Withers, Blackstreet and Van Morrison, and some of his own. The intention was to prove how easily he could transition between his and their music. It also intended to show that there are only a certain amount of combinations of chords and notes, especially in pop music, something Sheeran said back in 2017 when he was sued in a separate lawsuit for “Shape of You.”

This mashup method is something Sheeran often does in concerts and in special singles and LPs. He generally sticks to songs with similar chords, “If it’s a love song, you might mash it up with another love song,” Sheeran said. This event doesn’t weigh lightly on the singer’s shoulders. He expressed his irritation when he said that it was “diminishing” his songs to say it’s stolen.