During his Japan stop on his 'Mathematics' tour, Ed Sheeran stopped in the studio to voice Pokemon characters.

While Ed Sheeran's “Mathematics” tour stopped in Japan, the “Shape of You” singer got to voice Pokemon characters.

In a new video posted on Sheeran's Instagram, he is seen in a recording studio. “Got invited by the people at @pokemon to voice some of my favourite Pokémon whilst in Japan,” the caption read. “Very surreal and amazing!”

The video shows him voicing various sequences. He also reveals that Squirtle is his favorite Pokemon character. This would be a dream come true for any fan of the popular video game series. Who knew that Sheeran was such a Pokemon fan?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Ed Sheeran

Back in January, Sheeran's “Mathematics” tour played three dates in Japan. There were two shows in Osaka and one in Tokyo. He has since gone to Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore.

The “Mathematics” tour originally commenced in April 2022. In 2023, Sheeran took the show across North America and is now going across Asia and Europe.

2023 was a career year for Sheeran. First, he released Subtract, the final entry in his math symbol-titled albums. The album would receive a Best Pop Vocal Album nomination at the Grammys, going up against the likes of Olivia Rodrigo's Guts and Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation. He ultimately lost to Taylor Swift's Midnights.

Later in the year, Sheeran released Autumn Variations. The album seemed to signify the start of a new era for the singer. More albums named after seasons seem to be on the horizon for Sheeran. For now, he has to wrap up the “Mathematics” tour after three years on the road.