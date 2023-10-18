Tennessee State's football team is now set to play both Howard University and Mississippi Valley State University in the next two years. TSU and MVSU agreed to a single game deal, while Howard consented to a home-and-home series against the Tigers.

TSU reportedly paid MVSU $100,ooo to play the Tigers in Nashville. The game, known as the John Merritt Classic, will take place on Aug. 31, 2024. Tennessee State was originally lined up to play Kennesaw State, but because KSU is moving up to FBS football next season, the Owls had to fork over $150,000. TSU likely used that money to pay Mississippi Valley State.

Starting in 2024, the Bison will host the Tigers nearly a year from now on Oct. 19. Then, in 2025, TSU will host Howard for their homecoming on Oct. 18.

With big victories over the University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Norfolk State University, Tennessee State made sure people knew of their success against SWAC and MEAC schools.

SWAC, MEAC, WE BLACK, TSU BY FIDDY‼️ SWAC W ✔️

Tennessee State is currently tied for fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference standings with Gardner-Webb. The Tigers are 1-1 against conference opponents, having beaten Gardner-Webb but lost to the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Despite the middling conference record, the Tigers have the second-best overall record in the conference at 4-2. They sit again behind UT Martin, who are 5-1 this season. Although the Skyhawks lost their first game to Georgia, they have nearly dominated every team since. They already beat Tennessee State this year, 20-10.