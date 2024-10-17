Eddie George and his Tennessee State Tigers are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak following their recent victory over Eastern Illinois. This match served as Tennessee State's homecoming game, where the Tigers triumphed over the Panthers with a score of 41-17.

7,875 alumni, students, and fans came to see Head Coach Eddie George and his squad climb to the number two spot in the conference standings.

“The kids did a great job this week of staying focused,” George said of his team's focus during homecoming week in the postgame press conference. “Because here at Tennessee State, when you're dealing with homecoming week, it's very special. It's a weeklong celebration. We knew the magnitude of this ballgame.”

Both teams finished the first quarter without scoring but the second quarter was a different story. EIU put up the first points with a punt in the second quarter. Soon after quarterback Draylen Ellis answered the call three touchdowns in only nine minutes.

Overall, the offense scored six times, with Ellis utilizing all his personnel to allow six different players to find the end zone. He ended the game with 224 passing yards and a career-high four touchdowns. Karate Brenson recorded six catches for 121 yards and one touchdown. On defense, Keandre Booker forced a fumble and had two sacks, while Boogie Trotter contributed with an interception. The Tigers also won the penalty battle, committing just two for a loss of twenty yards, compared to the Panthers' four for forty.

Head Coach Eddie George was pleased with the flow of the game.

“You can start to see our offense find it's rhythm and find what we do really well, and DJ's been very comfortable.” The last time these two teams saw each other the Panthers walked away with the victory over the Tigers 17-30.

“So now we have a defense I feel like has really played well for us especially in the red zone. They've only given up seventeen points. We feel like we have a defense and now an offense that compliment that, that can score points.”

TSU football remains on the hunt for a conference championship in the number two spot of the Big South OVC rankings with three conference wins and one loss to Tennessee Tech.

The Tigers have just one remaining non-conference opponent as they prepare to travel to the capital for a matchup against Howard University. This game coincides with Howard's Homecoming and is part of a two-year scheduling agreement, which will see the Bison visiting Nashville in fall 2025. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+ at 2:30 PM CT.