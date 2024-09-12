ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 306: Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili continues on the prelims in the flyweight division between Edgar Chairez and Joshua Van. Chairez got his first UFC victory his last time out with a first-round submission as he comes into this weekend meanwhile, Van comes into this short-notice opportunity off the first loss of his UFC career. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Chairez-Van prediction and pick.

Edgar Chairez (11-5) didn’t get signed off the Contender Series after suffering a loss during the 2022 season. However, he did get signed a year later after winning two in a row when he stepped up on short notice to take on the surging Tatsuro Taira. Chairez is now 1-1-0, 1 NC after coming off a dominant submission victory against Daniel Lacerda his last time out. Now, Chairez will be looking to get on his first winning streak in his UFC career when he takes on Joshua Van this weekend.

Joshua Van (10-2) is stepping in on short notice for Kevin Borjas who withdrew from his fight with Edgar Chairez after suffering his first defeat in the Octagon and his first knockout defeat to Charles Johnson. Van will be looking to right his wrongs and get back into the win column in this big opportunity at Noche UFC this weekend at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Here are the Noche UFC 306 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Noche UFC 306 Odds: Edgar Chairez-Joshua Van Odds

Edgar Chairez: +190

Joshua Van: -230

Over 2.5 rounds: -195

Under 2.5 rounds: +150

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Edgar Chairez Will Win

Edgar finally gets his much-deserved first UFC win after finally defeating Daniel Lacerda after their first encounter ended in a No Contest after an early stoppage. Chairez is now 1-1-0, 1 NC in his UFC career and he was set to take on Peru’s Kevin Borjas this weekend but he unfortunately withdrew from the bout. Now, Chairez will be taking on Joshua Van who’s stepping in on short notice this weekend at Noche UFC 306.

Chairez brings that Mexican heart and grit into each one of his fights. He’s someone that he is hard to get out of there and is always going to look to put it on his opponents and this fight with Joshua Van will be no different. Chairez has the ability to win this fight on the feet or on the mat but it will be in his best interest to get this fight to the ground to work his submission game. His slick submissions is something that Van hasn’t had to deal with much in his short time in the UFC. If Chairez can avoid fighting at range with Van and mix in the takedowns he score his second win in his UFC career this weekend at Noche UFC.

Why Joshua Van Will Win

Joshua Van got off to a hot start to his UFC career winning each of his first 3 fights only to get knocked out for the first time for his first UFC defeat against Charles Johnson in his last fight. Eager to get back into the win column, Van put his name in the mix to step in for Kevin Borjas who withdrew from the bout. He got his wish and is now facing off against Edgar Chairez on short notice this weekend at Noche UFC 306.

Joshua Van has been putting on a striking clinic ever since stepping foot inside the Octagon until he met his match against Charles Johnson who was just a bit faster and had more power. Luckily for him, this is a more forgiving matchup against Chairez. While Chairez is as tough as they come, he will be a disadvantage striking at range with Van. It will be up to Van to mix up his attacks on the feet and defend the takedowns of Chairez to pick him apart at range and get back into the win column.

Final Edgar Chairez-Joshua Van Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great scrap between these two flyweight prospects. They will be leaving it all on the line when they step inside the Octagon this weekend at Noche UFC 306.

Ultimately, Chairez is gonna look to push the pace and be the aggressor bringing the fight to Van but it will be the footwork and output of Van that will be too much for Chairez to handle as Van goes out there and outstrikes Chairez for the majority of this fight as he gets back into the win column on the biggest fight card of the year.

Final Edgar Chairez-Joshua Van Prediction & Pick: Joshua Van (-230), Over 2.5 Rounds (-195)