The Chicago Cubs are easily one of baseball's most storied franchises. The friendly confines of Wrigley Field are world famous. The Cubbies are beloved by millions of fans, and the team is once again looking to make a return to the postseason in 2025. At the moment, they lead the NL Central by two games, but they are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Righting the ship has to be the focus of manager Craig Counsell, but the 22-17 mark they've compiled so far has been impressive.

It's fun to think about just how many legends throughout the team's history could fit on this first-place club. Would Ron Santo solidify a problem spot at third base? Could Fergie Jenkins help fortify a rotation that has run into injury problems? At first base, a prime Anthony Rizzo would likely force Michael Busch into another spot.

These three players are just some of the names on our top ten of all-time Chicago Cubs. All three of them lay further down this list, but who is the name at number one? None other than “Mr. Cub” himself, Ernie Banks.

1. Ernie Banks

A member of Major League Baseball's All-Century team for the 1900s, Banks is the epitome of the Chicago Cubs. A 1977 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, Banks played the first half of his career at shortstop before moving to first base in 1962. For the majority of the 1950s, all of the 1960s and the first few years of the 70s, Banks was the heartbeat of the Cubs. His play on the field, not to mention his demeanor and personality, helped the franchise through multiple eras.

Banks won the NL MVP in back-to-back years (1958 and '59) and was Chicago's first-ever Gold Glove winner. He was also the first player to have his uniform number retired as well. The picture above is of his statue outside Wrigley Field. This doesn't even touch his career statistics as well. He hit over 500 home runs (512 to be precise) and had over 1600 RBIs. Plus, 14 All-Star nods. There have been a lot of great Cubs in the franchise's history. But there was only one “Mr. Cub,” and that was Banks. That's why he's the best Cub in the team's history.

2. Ryne Sandberg

A ten-time All-Star and one of the best second basemen in baseball history, Sandberg was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005. Tied with Houston Astros star Jose Altuve with the most Silver Slugger Awards for a second baseman with seven, Sandberg hit almost 300 home runs and drove in over 1,000 runs in a career that was mostly spent at Wrigley Field.

Although he started his career with the Philadelphia Phillies (and even managed them for a few seasons), Sandberg will always be known as a Chicago legend first and foremost. He was also a superb defender, winning nine straight Gold Gloves from 1983 to 1991, in addition to winning the NL MVP in 1984. His number 23 has also been retired by the team. Imagine Sandberg in the heart of today's Chicago lineup. What a sight that would be to behold.

3. Fergie Jenkins

One could make the argument that Jenkins is the best pitcher in Chicago Cubs history, and that argument is certainly one that would be valid. He pitched 18 seasons in the big leagues, with 10 of those campaigns coming on the North Side of Chicago. While with the Cubs, he won his lone Cy Young award in 1971 and was a three-time All-Star for the team as well.

His number 31 has been retired by the team, and he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991. Jenkins was the first Canadian to achieve that honor and was joined by former Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker in 2020. He also had over 3,000 strikeouts in his career, leading the NL in that stat in 1969. The man known as “Fergie” has certainly cemented his place in Cubs lore and is rightfully considered to be one of the greatest pitchers of all time as well.

4. Sammy Sosa

Arguably the best power hitter in the franchise's history, Sosa was a part of the 1998 home run record chase, squaring off against the Cardinals' Mark McGwire in a hunt to surpass former New York Yankees outfielder Roger Maris' record of 61 home runs. Both sluggers surpassed the mark, as McGwire broke the record against Sosa and the Cubs on September 8, 1998. McGwire finished the season with 70 home runs while Sosa swatted 66.

The home run race was the pinnacle of Sosa's time on the North Side, where he spent 13 seasons. He hit over 600 home runs and drove in almost 1,700 runs during his career. He's also the only player in MLB history to hit more than 60 home runs three times in a season. Although he hasn't been named to the National Baseball Hall of Fame largely due to steroid allegations, the team has inducted him into their Hall of Fame. There were many Cubs fans who grew up wanting to be just like Sammy Sosa. That's why he is still so beloved today, long after he's retired.

5. Ron Santo

A nine-time All-Star who played his entire career in the city of Chicago, Santo is revered among the city's inhabitants. Although he played the majority of his career on the North Side, he did spend his final campaign on the South Side of the city. Nevertheless, Santo holds a special place in the city's heart and based on how he carried himself both on the field and off of it is a big reason why.

A 2012 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, Santo's No.10 is retired by the Cubs. After his retirement, he called the team's games as analyst on WGN until he passed away in 2010. His voice brought joy to millions of Cubbies fans around the world, and his name in the team's record books will never be forgotten. Five Gold Gloves showed that he was one of his generation's best defenders, and he held many National League records in those defensive categories for a number of years until surpassed by Philadelphia Phillies legend Mike Schmidt in the 1980s. His 2,102 games at third base is 52 short of the NL record as well.

6. Hack Wilson

Even though he only played in the majors for 12 seasons, Wilson made a big impact in the early days of professional baseball. Five of the 12 seasons were spent at Wrigley Field. This includes his historic 1930 season, which is considered to be one of the best offensive displays in baseball history.

During that season, he set an MLB record with 191 RBIs, a mark that will likely never be surpassed. He also set a then-NL record with 56 home runs. He would have likely be named NL MVP that season, but the award wasn't introduced until the following campaign. Although his downfall began the following season, he was still a useful player until his retirement a few seasons later. His induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame didn't take place in 1979 but make no mistake: his offensive prowess struck fear into the hearts of his opponents, most notably during his stint in the Friendly Confines.

7. Greg Maddux

One of baseball's all-time great pitchers, Maddux pitched for the Cubs for 10 seasons over two stints. Although he was considered to be at the height of his powers during his time with the Atlanta Braves, there's no doubt that the legend of Maddux was born in Chicago. Called “the Professor,” his ability to confuse opposing hitters with an elite feel for control helped lead to four straight Cy Young Awards, starting with the final season of his first stint on the North Side in 1992.

Although he left for the Braves in a tumultuous set of free agent negotiations, Maddux pitched another three years with the Cubs once his tenure in Atlanta ended after the 2003 season. His number 31 is retired by both the Cubs and Braves, and he was inducted into both teams' Hall of Fame as well. Naturally, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 with 97.2 percent on the vote in his first ballet. Universally respected throughout the game, Maddux wouldn't have reached the heights he did if he didn't have an excellent start to his career in Chicago.

8. Billy Williams

A 1987 inductee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Williams is undoubtedly one of the greatest Cubs in team history. A six-time All-Star and NL Rookie of the Year winner in 1961, Williams' No.26 is retired by the team, and he is also inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame as well. In addition to those accolades, he captured the NL batting crown in 1972 as well.

His career totals of 426 home runs and a shade under 1500 RBIs made him one of the best left-handed hitters of all time and finished runner-up in the NL MVP race multiple times. After retiring, he coached with the Cubs for almost 20 years as well. Safe to say, there are so many reasons why Williams is one of the best Cubs ever. He essentially gave the majority of his life to a team that loved him just as much as he loved them.

9. Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo spent ten years on Chicago's North Side and was the heart and soul of the Cubs for pretty much the entirety of his stay there. His most notable contribution came during the Cubs' championship run in 2016. His celebration after the final out is legendary, as he recorded the final out at first base for Chicago's first World Series win since 1908.

The whole 2016 team will live on in Chicago legend, and chances are, none of them would ever have to buy a drink in that town again. Rizzo was a massive part of that. His other achievements with the team, such as three straight All-Star nods and four Gold Glove awards, highlight just how respected he was. The consummate teammate, the veteran first baseman will likely be inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame in the near future. There isn't a better place for him too, unless Cooperstown also decides to give him a call.

10. Rogers Hornsby

One of baseball's best all-time hitters, Hornsby is another player where it would be fun to imagine just to see how he plays in today's fame. During his 23-season career, he won two Triple Crowns and seven NL batting championships. Not to mention a World Series in 1926 with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cubs' main historical rival.

Although his time at the friendly confines was short (just four seasons from 1929 to 1932), it was still very impactful. He won his second NL MVP during his first season with the franchise and was also the team's manager during his time on the South Side as well. Even though he was eventually released in 1932, there's still little doubt that Hornsby made his mark with the Cubs.