In a moment that will be etched in the memories of MMA fans for years to come, Mauricio Ruffy unleashed a brutal spinning wheel kick that sent King Green crashing to the canvas in the first round of their bout at UFC 313. This electrifying knockout has already sparked discussions about it being a strong contender for Knockout of the Year, and for good reason. The precision, power, and sheer athleticism displayed by Ruffy in executing this technique were nothing short of breathtaking.

MAURICIO RUFFY KNOCKS OUT KING GREEN IN THE FIRST ROUND!!!! WOOOWWW #UFC313 pic.twitter.com/1BzmNoD1cp — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The fight began with both fighters feeling each other out, each looking to establish their rhythm. However, it didn't take long for Ruffy to seize control. Recognizing an opening, he launched into a perfectly timed spinning wheel kick that caught Green right on the temple. The impact was immediate and devastating, sending Green tumbling to the ground in a heap. The referee didn't hesitate, calling off the fight and declaring Ruffy the winner via knockout just 1:45 into the first round.

A Masterclass in Technique

Ruffy's knockout was more than just a lucky strike; it was a masterclass in technique and timing. The Brazilian's ability to read the situation and capitalize on Green's momentary lapse in defense was impressive. His spinning wheel kick was executed with precision, generating immense power from his core and hips. The kick itself was a thing of beauty, a perfect blend of speed and force that left Green with no chance of recovery.

The crowd was on its feet as Ruffy celebrated his victory, basking in the adoration of the audience. This knockout was not just a highlight-reel moment; it was a testament to Ruffy's skill and athleticism. His ability to finish fights with such flair has made him a fan favorite, and this performance will only add to his growing reputation as one of the most exciting fighters in the division.

Ruffy's victory also highlighted his growth as a fighter. After facing setbacks in previous bouts, he has clearly refined his skills, focusing on developing a more well-rounded game. This win demonstrates that he is more than capable of competing at the highest level, and his name will undoubtedly be mentioned alongside other top contenders moving forward.

Mauricio Ruffy's knockout of King Green has significant implications for his career trajectory. This win not only cements his status as a formidable knockout artist but also positions him for more challenging matchups in the future. Ruffy's ability to finish fights with such authority makes him a compelling opponent for anyone looking to test their mettle in the Octagon.

For King Green, this loss serves as a setback, but it does not diminish his standing as a tough and resilient fighter. Green has consistently shown an ability to push top-level opponents to their limits, and this fight was no exception. Despite the early finish, Green's willingness to engage and his ability to take a punch will undoubtedly earn him another opportunity to prove himself in the Octagon.

As for what's next for Mauricio Ruffy, a matchup against top-ranked content Beneil Dariush whom he called out in his post-fight speech for a potential main event fight. His knockout power and aggressive style make him a fan favorite, and his ability to deliver highlight-reel finishes will keep him in the spotlight. With this win under his belt, Ruffy is poised to make a significant impact in the coming months, potentially setting himself up for a run toward the top of the division.

The knockout itself will be replayed countless times, analyzed by fans and pundits alike. It's a testament to the beauty and brutality of MMA, where a single moment can change the course of a fight and leave a lasting impression on the sport. As the year progresses and more fights unfold, Ruffy's knockout will remain a strong contender for Knockout of the Year, a reminder of the incredible skill and athleticism that defines the world of MMA.

Mauricio Ruffy's journey to this point has been marked by perseverance and dedication. Despite facing setbacks, he never wavered in his commitment to his craft. This victory serves as a testament to his hard work and will undoubtedly inspire others who are facing similar challenges in their own careers. As Ruffy moves forward, he will be watched closely by fans and pundits alike, eager to see how he continues to evolve and grow as a fighter.