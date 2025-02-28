ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Utah State has arguably been the best team in the Mountain West, while Colorado State is getting hot at the right time. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah State-Colorado State prediction and pick.

Utah State is 24-5 and has been the best team in the Mountain West. They have big wins against Saint Mary's, San Diego State twice, and Boise State. The five losses have been to UC San Diego, UNLV, New Mexico twice, and Boise State. Ian Martinez is the best player for the Aggies, and they need him to play a big game against the Rams in a hostile environment in Fort Collins.

Colorado State is 19-9 this season after wins against TCU, Boise State, and San Diego State. They have significant losses to Ole Miss, Washington, Colorado, VCU, New Mexico twice, San Diego State, and Utah State. The Rams need Nique Clifford to have a big game in this matchup against the Aggies. This would be a big win for the Rams where they can make their case for the NCAA Tournament.

Here are the Utah State-Colorado State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Utah State-Colorado State Odds

Utah State: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -105

Colorado State: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -114

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Utah State vs. Colorado State

Time: 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah State's offense has been tremendous and is arguably the best in the Mountain West next to New Mexico. They score 81.9 points per game, have a 49.5% field goal percentage, and a 37% three-point shooting percentage. They have jumped to 15th in offensive efficiency with a 121.5 rating on KenPom.

Despite how well this offense plays, only two Aggies average over double digits in scoring. Martinez is the scoring leader, averaging 17 points per game, and then Mason Falslev is just behind with 14.9. The Aggies are among the best passing teams in college basketball, averaging 18 assists per game, which is top-10 in the country. Drake Allen is the team leader, with 4.1 per game.

This offense runs too well and is too efficient for the Rams to offer much resistance, largely thanks to Martinez and Falslev. The Rams have a good defense, but this offense is too good and should have their fair share of success on this side of the court.

Utah State's solid defense puts it in the middle of the Mountain West. The Aggies allow 69.9 points per game, 43.8% from the field, and 32.8% from behind the arc. They are also 127th in KenPom in adjusted defense, with a 105.3 rating.

The Aggies' frontcourt needs work, especially with Falslev being the team's best rebounder, averaging 6.1 per game. Karson Templin and Aubin Gateretse are tied for the team lead in blocks, averaging 0.8 per game. Falslev has also been the team leader in steals, averaging 2.3 per game.

This defense is not overtly special, but they have a solid matchup against the Rams and their offense in this game. This matchup is one of the x-factors in this game.

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State's offense has been ranked near the top of the Mountain West. They score 74.3 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 46.9%, and have a three-point percentage of 34.3%. This offense is ranked in the top 70 in KenPom with an adjusted offensive rating of 114.4.

Only two Rams players are averaging over double digits this season. Clifford is the most consistent scorer on the team, averaging 17.6 points per game. Jalen Lake is next, averaging 11.7 points per game. They are also one of the best passing teams in college basketball, averaging 16.8 per game, which is ranked 31st in the country.

This offense relies on Clifford and Lake this season, and they need to have big games against the Aggies in this matchup. If they do, then the Rams have a chance to pull the upset at home.

Colorado State's defense has been solid and is better in the Mountain West. They allow 67.8 points per game, 42.8% from the field, and 35.2% from behind the arc. This defense is also in the top 70 in adjusted defense on KenPom with a 101.3 rating.

This frontcourt has been very hit-or-miss. Clifford has been the best rebounder this season, averaging 10.1 per game. He is also the steals leader, averaging 1.1 per game. Then, Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is the leader in blocks, averaging 0.8 per game. The perimeter defense has been slightly better than their frontcourt.

This defense needs to be the X-factor and slow down an offense as efficiently as the Aggies have been. Colorado State is capable, but it won't be easy.

Final Utah State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

Utah State is the better team on paper and has had the better season, but I like Colorado State in this matchup situationally. Clifford has a monster game, and the Rams get the “upset” at home. Colorado State wins and covers.

Final Utah State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -1.5 (-105)