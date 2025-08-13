It looked like Inside the NBA had seen its last days when TNT bowed out, but ESPN swooped in and took the rights. At first, many believed the show would keep its same magic. Now, early details suggest that magic might be locked away for most of the year, per SI.

ESPN done effed up Inside the NBA without even having a single episode. Only ESPN can screw up something that didn't need to be touched. https://t.co/sYsQqdWQuk — Joseph Steele (@thesteeletrap83) August 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sports Media Watch reports that ESPN is slotting the show for only 30 minutes following its first doubleheader of the season. The schedule has it running from roughly 12:05 to 12:35 a.m., leading directly into SportsCenter. That is a far cry from the TNT era, when Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith were front and center before the game, at halftime, and deep into the night postgame.

At the time of the deal, it sounded like ESPN would leave things untouched. Now, it feels more like Inside the NBA is being treated as a special occasion rather than a staple. According to reports, the crew will appear live during major events such as the NBA Finals, conference finals, playoffs, opening week, and Christmas Day. Translation: after opening night, fans might not see them again until December 25.

Fans chime in

That decision is not sitting well with viewers. “Inside the NBA only going to be 30 mins this year lmfao… knew ESPN was going to mess up a good thing,” one fan wrote on X. Another chimed in, “ESPN ruining both Inside the NBA and RedZone in the same year.”

Front Office Sports noted that NBA Countdown was expected to take a back seat to Inside the NBA. But with such a limited rollout, the show could go from centerpiece to afterthought before the season even hits its stride.

For many, the charm of Inside the NBA is seeing the crew’s chemistry unfold in real time throughout the night. Ernie’s dry wit, Chuck’s unfiltered takes, Kenny breaking down plays, and Shaq finding any excuse to challenge someone to a race—those moments thrive when there is space to breathe. Limiting them to a half-hour late-night slot feels like clipping the wings of a show that built its legacy on being unapologetically itself.

ESPN may have secured the rights, but the real win will be finding a way to let the crew do what they do best. Right now, the plan has fans more nervous than excited.