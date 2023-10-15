A Jyron Russell 46-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Arsiah McCorker powered Edward Waters to a huge upset win over perennial SIAC superpower Tuskegee University 41-38. Edward Waters entered the game on a four-game winning streak that proceeded after a near upset of Fort Valley State in Week 2.

Edward Waters was riding high leading into this weekend, hoping to knock off a Tuskegee team that has escaped its fair share of offensive shootouts over the past few seasons. The EWU Tigers entered the game 4th in the conference in total offense and second in the conference in passing offense. However, Tuskegee looked to take advantage of an Edward Waters defense that allowed 365 total yards per game. It seemed as if Tuskegee had the winning gameplan, jumping out to a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter behind two rushing touchdowns from running back Jonny Morris.

It seemed as if Tuskegee was in for a dominant homecoming victory to send the fans home happy after an amazing weekend of events. However, Edward Waters's defense sacked Christopher Robberson and turned it into a scoop, and scored a defensive touchdown that made the score 14-7 after the PAT. Jyron Russell then ripped off a 36-yard touchdown run that tied things up and gave the matchup renewed intrigue. After a successful field goal before the end of the quarter, Tuskegee led 17-14.

The second half is when things got interesting. The third quarter was a firefight as the teams traded leads with each other leading into the fourth quarter. The EWU Tigers managed to take a two-score lead after quarterback Yanez Rogers found Nathan Rembert for a 13-yard touchdown then the defense forced a rfumble that turned into a 21-yard rushing touchdown by DeShaun Hugee.

Tuskegee was forced to do the impossible: erase a two-score deficit and escape the game with a win. Roberson connected with star wide receiver Antonio Meeks for a 45-yard gain, followed by another 11-yard completion. The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run, making the score 35-31. Undeterred, Roberson and the Golden Tigers' offense marched 70 yards downfield. With just 25 seconds left on the clock, Roberson found Petty in the end zone for an 11-yard score, giving Tuskegee a thrilling 37-35 lead and moving them only seconds closer to a satisfying victory.

But Tuskegee gave the ball back to Edward Waters with 20 seconds left on the clock. That's when Jyron Russell took the game in his hands and threw a 46-yard bomb to Arsiah McCorker that sealed the upset victory and crashed Tuskegee's homecoming. Tuskegee's loss makes the race for the two contenders that will face off in the SIAC Championship this year even more interesting. While Benedict is undefeated in conference, three teams now have one loss on the season. Edward Waters, meanwhile, is now 4-2 in conference and can play spoiler against Albany State, who they play next week.