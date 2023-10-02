The Savannah State Tigers lost a close game to Edward Waters University 26-25 on Saturday after a missed field goal kick by Kenneth Lockhart. The Savannah State Tiger offense, ranked 11th in the SIAC (279 total offensive yards per game), was set to face off against an Edward Waters defense that’s ranked 7th in the conference and gives up 361 yards of offense per game.

The question that loomed Saturday was which side of the ball for Savannah State would rise to the occasion and power the team to victory. Quarterback Jadon Adams and the Savannah State offense brought its A-game on Saturday. The offense finished the game with 340 total yards with Adams throwing for 237 yards and 3 touchdowns on 18/32 passing. Adams’s effort almost willed the team to victory, but he believes there’s always room for growth.

“We always wanna come out with the win, I feel like I played decent but it's a lot of room for growth,” Adams said in postgame remarks to ClutchPoints.

Brent Carr led Savannah State in receptions on the evening, finishing the game with 3 catches for 87 yards and 3 touchdowns. Carr gave Savannah State hope for a comeback win in the lead after his 3rd touchdown, which was a 64-yard reception from Adams that brought the SSU Tigers within 2 points for a 20-18 score after a failed two-point conversion attempt.

Savannah State head coach Aaron Kelton spoke about the late game surge postgame, saying, “We work on those things and they did a good job of putting us in an area where we had an opportunity so that's all we can ask for at the end.”

Edward Waters was able to stifle Savannah State’s hopes of a comeback victory. EWU quarterback Jyron Russell threw for 338 yards and 3 touchdowns on 22/37 passing and 1 interception. Sophomore wide receiver Johnny Jones finished the game with receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Together, the duo tallied 464 yards of total offense.

SSU is currently on a 2-game losing streak following last week’s loss to Albany State 15-12 in the Coastal City HBCU Classic. Savannah State Tigers' next matchup will be a road game as they will travel to face Fort Valley State University on October 7th at 6 PM EST.