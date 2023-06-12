The FIFA 23 Team of the Season is out now with the English Football League (EFL) Team of the Season lineup.

Fans, clubs and experts have voted for their EFL Team of the Season 2022/23, in partnership with EA Sports, finalizing a squad of 12 footballers in England's lower football divisions.

This was released on May 7, 2023 and includes 12 players with prices ranging from 28,500 to 209,000 on Playstation and XBOX. PC prices are ranging from 28,250 to 270,000.

The total squad price is 757,000 on Playstation and XBOX and 828,250 on PC. The Team Of The Season EFL includes 1 goalkeeper, 3 defenders, 5 midfielders and 3 forwards.

The lowest rated player in the squad has a rating of 88 and the highest rated player is 94. Various teams from the Championship, League One, and League Two were represented in the final list.

Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough leads the team with a 94 rating. The Boro striker finished the season in the EFL Championship with 28 goals, including a hat-trick against Wigan Athletic, as well as the EFL Championship Player of the Season. Josh Brownhill from EFL Championship winners Burnley also had a similar rating, 94, and he finished the season with seven goals in 41 appearances.

The Final Squad – Official 2023 EFL Team of the Season

Goalkeeper

GK: Lawrence Vigouroux, Leyton Orient – 91

Defenders

CB: Anel Ahmedhodžić, Sheffield United – 89

LB: Ryan Giles, Middlesbrough – 90

CB: Carl Pergianni, Stevenage – 88

Midfielders

CAM: Josh Brownhill, Burnley – 94

CAM: Chuba Akpom, Middlesbrough – 94

CM: Barry Bannan, Sheffield Wednesday – 90

LM: Sam Hoskins, Norhampton Town – 88

RM: Nathan Tella, Burnley – 92

Forwards