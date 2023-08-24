With only a couple of days left until the start of the College Football season, the Reese's Senior Bowl just released its preseason watchlist. The list features 8 HBCU players, a few of whom are featured on other preseason lists such as the Black College Football Player of the Year watchlist and the Buck Buchanan Award watchlist. Florida A&M is the HBCU team with the most players featured on the list with three followed by North Carolina Central with two.
The Reese's Senior Bowl, an annual post-season all-star college football game, takes place in Mobile, Alabama each year, typically towards the end of January or the beginning of February. This event serves as a pivotal showcase for NFL Draft prospects who have exhausted their eligibility in college football, spotlighting the finest talents on their journey to the professional league.
The Senior Bowl is a goal for many HBCU prospects such as former Buck Buchanan Award winner Isaiah Land. Land, who participated in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl, wore a sticker with the Bowl's name on it on his lower back shoulder pad throughout his last season at Florida A&M for motivation, per Vaughn Wilson of HBCU Gameday. Although he was not selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, Land was a sought-after Undrafted Free Agent and eventually signed with the Dallas Cowboys.
“When I was put on the watch list this year at the beginning of the season, they sent me a letter and a sticker,” Land told Wilson. “I put the sticker on my back plate as daily motivation that I had indeed made the right decision to return to FAMU and it was on me to show the caliber of player I am.”
The list of HBCU Players listed on the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list is below.
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|HBCU
|Jarveon
|Howard
|QB
|Alcorn
|Marcus
|Riley
|WR
|Florida A&M
|Javan
|Morgan
|DB
|Florida A&M
|Kendall
|Bohler
|DB
|Florida A&M
|Sundiata
|Anderson
|DL
|Grambling
|Anim
|Dankwah
|OL
|Howard
|Torricelli
|Simpkins III
|OL
|North Carolina Central
|Davius
|Richard
|QB
|North Carolina Central