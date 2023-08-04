Four HBCU football standouts are on the preseason watchlist for the Buck Buchanan Award. North Carolina Central DB Khalil Baker, Grambling State defensive lineman Sundiata Anderson, South Carolina State defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt, and Alabama State linebacker Colton Adams headline a watch list that features 31 other players from several other FCS conferences.

The Buck Buchanan Award is named after Grambling State football alum Buck Buchanan. He was coached by the legendary Eddie Robinson and is one of four Grambling Tigers enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The award was created in 1995 to honor the best defensive player in FCS football.

Florida A&M football alum Isaiah Land is the most recent HBCU player to win the award, obtaining the honor in 2021. North Carolina A&T defensive end Chris McNeil won the award in 1997 and Bethune-Cookman defensive back Rashean Mathis earned the honor five years later.

Each HBCU player on the watch list has a great case to win the award, based on their performances in the 2022 season. North Carolina Central's Khalil Baker tallied 61 tackles (43 solo), 4 interceptions, and 9 pass breakups last year. His play helped the Eagles win the Celebration Bowl over Jackson State.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sundiata Anderson was a bright spot for the Grambling State Tigers last season. He posted 50 tackles (23 solo), 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 pass breakups last year. One of Anderson's forced fumbles was against Shedur Sanders in Grambling's mid-September matchup vs. Jackson State.

South Carolina State's Patrick Godbolt looks to continue his dominance for the Bulldogs as he tallied 30 tackles (20 solo), 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass breakups, and an interception in the 2022 season. Alabama State's Colton Adams, who plays for former NFL linebacker Eddie Robinson Jr., plans to be a defensive playmaker as well. He put up 128 total tackles (46 solo), 2 sacks, 1 fumble, and 3 pass breakups.

The Buck Buchannan Award race is set to be a battle between these four HBCU standouts. The stats show that one of these players could follow Isaiah Land and become the next HBCU player to earn the honor.