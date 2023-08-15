The Black College Football Hall of Fame released their annual Player of the Year watch. list. The list features 49 players from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, and CIAA. The award, established in 2016, is given to the most outstanding all-around player in HBCU football. Previous award recipients include North Carolina A&T's Tarik Cohen, Bowie's Amir Hall, Tennessee State's Chris Rowland, Alabama A&M's Aqueel Glass, and Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders. The four finalists for the award will be announced following the season. The winner of the Player of the Year will receive the Deacon Jones Trophy during the 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder Doug Williams said in a statement, “The Black College Football Player of the Year Award showcases the immense talent of our HBCU players today. These student-athletes represent the very best of HBCU football.”

Several players on this list such as North Carolina's Central's Davius Richard and Grambling's Sundiata Gaines are also featured on other preseason watch lists for the Walter Payton Award for best FCS Offensive player and the Buck Buchanan for best FCS Defensive player.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This full list is below.