The Black College Football Hall of Fame released their annual Player of the Year watch. list. The list features 49 players from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, and CIAA. The award, established in 2016, is given to the most outstanding all-around player in HBCU football. Previous award recipients include North Carolina A&T's Tarik Cohen, Bowie's Amir Hall, Tennessee State's Chris Rowland, Alabama A&M's Aqueel Glass, and Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders. The four finalists for the award will be announced following the season. The winner of the Player of the Year will receive the Deacon Jones Trophy during the 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl.
Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder Doug Williams said in a statement, “The Black College Football Player of the Year Award showcases the immense talent of our HBCU players today. These student-athletes represent the very best of HBCU football.”
Several players on this list such as North Carolina's Central's Davius Richard and Grambling's Sundiata Gaines are also featured on other preseason watch lists for the Walter Payton Award for best FCS Offensive player and the Buck Buchanan for best FCS Defensive player.
This full list is below.
|First Last
|Year
|Position
|School
|Conference
|Colton Adams
|GS
|LB
|Alabama State
|SWAC
|Zelly Aldridge
|Jr
|DB
|Tuskegee
|SIAC
|Terrell Allen
|Sr
|DL
|Tennessee State
|OVC
|Isaac Anderson
|R. Jr
|DL
|Virginia Union
|CIAA
|Sundiata Anderson
|Sr
|DL
|Grambling
|SWAC
|Khalil Baker
|Sr
|DB
|NCCU
|MEAC
|Andrew Body
|Jr
|QB
|Texas Southern
|SWAC
|Jay Boyd
|Sr
|DB
|Shaw
|CIAA
|Jaki Brevard
|Jr
|LB
|NCCU
|MEAC
|Brennan Brown
|Sr
|TE
|Howard
|MEAC
|Jada Byers
|Jr
|RB
|Virginia Union
|CIAA
|Brevin Caldwell
|Soph
|WR
|Johnson C Smith
|CIAA
|Kentrell Caldwell
|Soph
|LB
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA
|Jeremy Dees
|Sr
|DL
|Tuskegee
|SIAC
|Loobert Denelus
|Sr
|DL
|Benedict
|SIAC
|Willie Drew
|GS
|DB
|Virginia State
|CIAA
|Ryan Duff
|Sr
|K
|Tuskegee
|SIAC
|Kelvin Durham
|R. Fresh
|QB
|Fort Valley State
|SIAC
|Donovan Eaglin
|Jr
|RB
|Alabama A&M
|SWAC
|Corinthius Edmonds
|GS
|WR
|Fort Valley State
|SIAC
|Draylen Ellis
|Sr
|QB
|Tennessee State
|OVC
|Matthew Foster
|Sr.
|OL
|Virginia State
|CIAA
|Darius Fox
|Jr
|OL
|Howard
|MEAC
|Isaiah Freeman
|Soph
|QB
|Lincoln (PA)
|CIAA
|Kenny Gallop
|Sr
|DB
|Howard
|MEAC
|Marquis Gillis
|R. Soph
|RB
|Delaware State
|MEAC
|Patrick Godbolt
|GS
|DL
|South Carolina State
|MEAC
|Jalen Goss
|GS
|OL
|FAMU
|SWAC
|Kasey Hawthome
|Sr
|WR
|Howard
|MEAC
|Keshane Hinckley
|R. Sr
|WR
|Bowie State
|CIAA
|Jarveon Howard
|R. Sr
|RB
|Alcorn
|SWAC
|Jacquez Jones
|Jr
|WR
|Lane
|SIAC
|Cameron Merrell
|R. Jr
|DL
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA
|Derek Morton
|R. Sr
|WR
|Texas Southern
|SWAC
|Jae'Veyon Morton
|GS
|DB
|Morgan State
|MEAC
|Jeremy Moussa
|GS
|QB
|FAMU
|SWAC
|K'Vaughan Pope
|GS
|LB
|Tennessee State
|OVC
|Davius Richard
|Sr
|QB
|NCCU
|MEAC
|Jah'Marae Sheread
|GS
|WR
|FAMU
|SWAC
|Josh Simon
|Sr
|OL
|Albany State
|SIAC
|Torricelli Simpkins III
|Jr
|C
|NCCU
|MEAC
|Aaron Smith
|Sr
|LB
|South Carolina State
|MEAC
|Devin Smith
|Jr
|WR
|NCCU
|MEAC
|Gentry Sparks
|Jr
|TE
|Fort Valley State
|SIAC
|D.J Stevens
|GS
|TE
|Jackson State
|SWAC
|Qwahsin Townsel
|GS
|LB
|Hampton
|CAA
|Jaree Turner
|Jr
|DB
|Albany State
|SIAC
|Devin Versteegen
|Jr
|K
|Shaw
|CIAA
|TJ. Yarbrough
|Sr
|OL
|Alcorn
|SWAC