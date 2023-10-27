As the anticipation for El Clasico continues to build, Real Madrid's midfield sensation, Jude Bellingham, has shared his excitement about experiencing the legendary rivalry for the first time. The young midfielder has garnered significant attention since his move to Los Blancos and appears poised to make his mark on this historic fixture.

In a recent interview with the Spanish channel TVE, Bellingham expressed his readiness for the upcoming clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona despite a minor muscle strain. “I'm ready, I'm feeling good,” he affirmed. Bellingham is determined to be in peak condition for the match, with a day and a bit remaining before the showdown.

Bellingham's enthusiasm for El Clasico is palpable as he reflects on the unique atmosphere and the immense respect both clubs hold for one another. “I'm really excited,” he stated, acknowledging the significance of the fixture. His eagerness to take the field against a revered opponent like Barcelona underscores his commitment to Real Madrid's cause.

The young Englishman also reminisced about his childhood memories of El Clasico. Among these, he vividly recalled Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration at Camp Nou, where the Portuguese superstar, in a moment of triumph, gestured to the crowd with the word “calma.” Such indelible moments define the allure of El Clasico for fans and players alike.

Bellingham has been an instant hit at Real Madrid, and he attributes his early success to his enjoyment of the game. “I'm just enjoying it, and when I'm enjoying my football, I always think I play at my best,” he shared. The club's passionate supporters have embraced the midfielder, who has even serenaded him with a rendition of “Hey Jude” after his impactful contributions on the pitch.

As Bellingham readies himself for his first El Clasico experience, his positive mindset, evident enthusiasm, and quick adaptation to life at Real Madrid, all bode well for the club's prospects in one of the football world's most electrifying fixtures. The stage is set for the emergence of a new star in El Clasico's storied history.