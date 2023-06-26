El Salvador and Martinique lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our El Salvador-Martinique prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

El Salvador has been playing a tough series of games, winning just twice in their fixtures since January 2022. The Salvadorians will be trying to get a good result by building on their 1-1 draw with South Korea last timeout.

Despite a poor performance at the CONCACAF Nations League, Martinique persevered in the preliminary rounds of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. They will be playing their third game in the tournament and their first in the group matches.

Here are the El Salvador-Martinique soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: El Salvador-Martinique Odds

El Salvador: -145

Martinique: +390

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: +106

Under 2.5 Goals: -148

How to Watch El Salvador vs. Martinique

TV: Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Bet365, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com

Time: 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT

Why El Salvador Can Beat Martinique

El Salvador is the 75th-best team in the recent FIFA rankings. Los Cuscatlecos ranks ahead of Bulgaria, Georgia, Israel, and Guinea. They trail the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Uzbekistan in the ladder. Also, the nation is the ninth-best in the CONCACAF index, placed behind Jamaica, El Salvador, and Haiti.

This is the ninth consecutive Gold Cup that El Salvador has qualified for, getting out of their group in six of ten attempts this century. This includes two summers ago when La Selecta beat both Guatemala and Trinidad & Tobago in the group phase before falling to Qatar in the quarter-finals.

However, El Salvador comes into this group opener winless in eight games, including friendlies, so will be desperate to end that sequence in Florida. Los Cuscatlecos had a 1-1 outing against South Korea recently, where Alex Roldan scored in the 87th minute to tie up the game. They had only 26 percent of the possession and two shots on target.

If El Salvador is able to win this game, it will be the third consecutive that they have won their opening game of the Gold Cup. Joaquin Rivas was the top goal scorer during the last Gold Cup, but he isn’t on this roster. Alex Roldan is expected to get the start again in this game, they need him to help boost the offense. Jairo Henríquez, Cristian Gil, Joshua Pérez, and Narciso Orellana will need to tighten their laces to add to their goals for their home country.

Why Martinique Can Beat El Salvador

As an overseas department of the French Republic, Martinique is not a member of FIFA and is therefore not eligible to enter the FIFA World Cup or any competition organized first-hand by the organization.

Martinique, despite not being a FIFA member, has become a Gold Cup regular throughout the last decade, with this the fifth tournament of the last six they will feature in. Martinique has played in eight CONCACAF Gold Cup tournaments so far.

To reach this year’s edition, Marc Collat’s team had to come through two preliminary round ties, ousting Saint Lucia 3-1 in the first round before a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico on Monday. Les Matinino will try to improve this time, as the last five appearances at the Gold Cup have all resulted in group-stage exits. The only time they got out of their group was in 2002, beating Trinidad & Tobago at the Orange Bowl back then.

This though will be an exponentially tougher assignment, with El Salvador favorites to pick up three points at DRV PNK Stadium. However, Martinique will be intent on pulling the upset, just like it did in wins over Cuba and Nicaragua in previous editions, as well as forcing draws with Honduras and Trinidad and Tobago in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Most responsible for Martinique's place in the final tournament of the 2023 Gold Cup was Lausanne center-forward Brighton Labeau, who scored one goal each in both qualifying matches. He will definitely lead the attacking line on opening day as well. The experienced Daniel Herelle, a midfielder who has worn the jersey of the national team the most times (87), will also be starring for Martinique in this game. The likes of Kévin Fortuné, Karl Fabien, Enrick Reuperné, and Stévyne Baker will also be pounding in goals for the Matininos.

Final El Salvador-Martinique Prediction & Pick

El Salvador will be closing this one in their favor. Martinique will put up a fight, but the Blue and White will prevail in this game. Bet on the under for this game.

Final El Salvador-Martinique Prediction & Pick: El Salvador (-145), Under 2.5 goals (-148)