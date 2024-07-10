Elena Rybakina takes on Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Rybakina Svitolina prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rybakina Svitolina.

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships move into the quarterfinals. This is the featured attraction among the four women's quarterfinals — not that the other three aren't interesting matchups (they are), but this one has the two most prominent women's tennis players among the eight who reached this stage of the tournament.

Elena Rybakina is the only Wimbledon champion left in the field. She is also the only player among the eight quarterfinalists who has made two major finals — 2022 Wimbledon and the 2023 Australian Open final. No one else has made two major finals. Rybakina, if she wins this match, will face Jelena Ostapenko or Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals on Thursday. If Rybakina does advance to the semis, one player is therefore guaranteed a chance to play for a second major title. Ostapenko and Krejcikova both have one major title; both won the French Open, Ostapenko in 2017 and Krejcikova in 2021.

Elina Svitolina has not yet reached a major final. She has reached the Wimbledon and U.S. Open semifinals but is 0-3 in those matches. Svitolina is the only player of the eight quarterfinalists who has reached three major semis. None of the others have, though Rybakina is playing for her third major semi. Svitolina is not a top-10 player right now, but she has been a top-10-ranked player for a large chunk of her career. Few players have as many wins and as high a career ranking — and as many weeks spent in the top 10 — as Svitolina does without at least one major final. Naturally, Svitolina wants to go beyond merely making the final. She wants to lift a major trophy. However, she can't think about a title until she at least gets a chance to play for one in the championship match. This is high-stakes poker against Rybakina in an elite showcase.

Here are the Elena Rybakina-Elina Svitolina Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Elena Rybakina-Elina Svitolina Odds

Game spread

Rybakina -4.5: -108

Svitolina +4.5: -124

Money line

Rybakina: -345

Svitolina: +270

To win first set

Rybakina: -245

Svitolina: +194

Total Games In Match

Over 21.5: -112

Under 21.5: -118

Rybakina over 12.5 games: -118

Rybakina under 12.5 games: -112

Svitolina over 9.5 games: -122

Svitolina under 9.5 games: -110

How To Watch Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 8:35 a.m. ET / 5:35 a.m. PT

*Watch Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Elena Rybakina Could Cover The Spread

If Rybakina — whose big serve is rewarded on grass more than any other surface — serves huge, she can punch Svitolina in the mouth and win the first set decisively, 6-3 or 6-2. She can win in straight sets and cover the spread. That's the simple formula: Serve big, take charge early, and pull away.

Why Elina Svitolina Could Cover The Spread

The spread really seems to be mis-calibrated here. Rybakina might be better, but a 4.5-game spread means Svitolina could lose two sets 6-4 or 7-5 and still cover. That's a large cushion for Svitolina relative to the spread. The markets are basically saying Rybakina should score a routine win. Chances are this match will be tight and tense at some point. Rybakina might win, but with this spread, Svitolina is highly likely to cover.

Final Elena Rybakina-Elina Svitolina Prediction & Pick

We try to be honest in telling you that you should stay away from certain matches because we're uncertain about them. This is not one such match. Rybakina might win, but Svitolina figures to keep it close. Svitolina against the spread is a strong play here.

Final Elena Rybakina-Elina Svitolina Prediction & Pick: Svitolina +4.5 games